Garena Announced Free Fire Crossover with Netflix’s La Casa De Pepel (Money Heist)

Garena’s Free Fire is known for collaborating with numerous brands, shows, and celebrities, Garena has continually delivered new things and exclusive incentives to its players. Many new characters have been introduced to fans as a result of Free Fire's collaboration with celebrities such as Cristiano Ronaldo, Hrithik Roshan, KSHMR, Alok, and others.

Garena has announced yet another Free Fire crossover, this time with Netflix's Money Heist, or La Casa De Papel. Back in September 2020, the game had a crossover with the popular Netflix show. The new collaboration comes just in time for Money Heist season 5 part 2, which will consist of the final three episodes of the series. During the limited-time Free Fire event, Money Heist-themed skins, UI, game mode, in-game bonuses, and more will be available. Garena has teased the upcoming Free Fire x Money Heist event.

Duration of the Event

The Money Heist crossover will be available in Free Fire on December 3rd and will run through December 14th, 2021. The Professor from Money Heist will appear in the forthcoming crossover event, Free Fire Episode: Raid and Run. The Professor will accompany the players to Bermuda for a new high-stakes quest. Players will rescue a Free Fire squad that was previously captured during a theft while also locating gold. By completing missions in the Raid and Run event, players will be able to acquire Money Heist-themed stuff. In addition to these features, the game will receive a Money Heist-themed UI and cosmetics. In the following days, Garena will provide additional information about Free Fire's Money Heist crossover.

You will be able to join forces with the Professor and the Free Fire Squad to perform the final robbery beginning on December 3rd. To recover the gold and set the Free Fire squad free. You must follow the Professor's directions in order to unlock various in-game quests.

Players can also deck themself out in exclusive themed gear and combat in style while on the hunt to raid and run! The event will be live on both Free Fire and Free Fire MAX, so players can join in on the day of arrival to take advantage of the opportunity to complete quests and receive exclusive gifts.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.