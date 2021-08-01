Garena confirms Free Fire 4th Anniversary Party; all you need to know

Free Fire is celebrating its 4th anniversary and Garena is throwing a party. In the latest report, the popular game developer has announced its 4Th-anniversary celebration. The Alpha test version of the multiplayer online battleground game was released back in August 2017. Over the past few years, the game has witnessed huge popularity especially when PUBG Mobile got banned in India. Today the game has become huge and now the company has a 4th-anniversary party along with the arrival of the OB29 version on August 4th. Let’s have a closer look.

Free Fire 4th Anniversary Party

The company has shared the official announcement by pushing notifications to all the users who have the game installed on their smartphones. According to the news, the company is going to release the upcoming update of the OB29 on August 4th. As per the company, there will be tons of new features added to the game.

Free-fire is known for its attractive costumes, characters, weapons, skins, and a lot more. All the new items are expected to be added to the in-game store and considering it's the 4th anniversary of the game title we can expect some freebies as well. The company is yet to reveal what exactly the new update is going to bring to the table and how Garena is going to celebrate. It's recommended to take this piece of information with a pinch of salt.

During the last two anniversary celebrations, the game developers allowed the player to have a permanent character which was completely free. Players were not asked to spend a single diamond to obtain the free gifts. Besides, Garena has also provided free skins, costumes, weapons and more. We can safely expect that this time also the company might offer some free rewards to make the gaming user base happy. Back in May, it was reported that Free Fire has more than 100 million daily active users across the globe, which seems to be a good number. It would be interesting to see what else the game developers are going to do to keep up the pace.