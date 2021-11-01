Garena Free Fire 1st November redeem codes; How to claim the latest codes

Garena Free Fire crossed the one billion download mark on the Google Play Store and it is the first battle royale game to achieve this milestone. The game is still on top Grossing games list in India and it has now become so popular that the company has now developed a new highly defined version of this game, the Free Fire Max. The Free Fire Max battle royale game includes improved animations, graphics and textures. The players should use Free Fire redeem codes to unlock special content in the game. We have listed the Free Fire redeem codes for 1st November, so read the story till the end.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes: 1st November

The players have to purchase the in-app special contents through the diamonds that they have to purchase via net banking or UPI; however, the Free Fire redeem codes help them to unlock the content for free. The players can access these redeem codes for a limited period of time and only if their game account is connected with their social media.

Here is the list of redeem codes for 1st November

FF7WSM0CN44Z

FFA0ES11YL2D

FFA9UVHX4H7D

FFX60C211VYU

ID9S3QJKAFHX

WHYGN3J29VZU

FF22NYW94A00

F0KMJNBVCXSD

FFTQT5IRMCNX

ERTYHJNBVCDS

F9IUJHBGFDFR

JIMYLVT46V2Z

8FEUQJXPDKA7

9JKNXUB96C9P

MV9CQ27LQJOL

PUSR0KI57R77

30VTN5443GFQ

9SR8E1WJEHF6

ZFUJWLLPG4P4

QNUH4C1G5QBQ

E71XWBFU6R07

UNGQ36T7BHZJ

FE4E0DIKX2D

FXCBNMKDSXC

FFXVGG8NU4YB

How to claim the latest Garena Free Fire redeem codes?

The players should make sure that their game account is linked to their social media profiles as the codes cannot be redeemed with a guest account.

Now login to the redeem website of Garena Free Fire using your social media account.

Copy the codes that are given in this story and paste it on the text box that you will see in the website.

Click the confirm button after you have inserted the code correctly.

It takes time to process the reward via redeem codes and it may take up to 24 hours for the rewards to show up in your in-game messages.

