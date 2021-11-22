Garena Free Fire 22nd November redeem codes; How to collect rewards

The Garena Free Fire game has now become the most popular and the most downloaded battle royale game title. It was the most downloaded battle royale game in the year 2019 as well and was the “Best popular vote game”. The thrilling in-game events and free rewards for players are the main reasons behind the popularity of the Garena Free Fire game. The developers keep rolling out new redeem codes for the players to collect exciting rewards that can otherwise be claimed by purchasing diamonds. With the help of redeem codes, the player can collect premium items such as elite passes, pets, various characters and more. Read the full story to get the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today and learn to claim rewards using these codes.

Garena Free Fire 22nd November redeem codes:

FCKL DSEQ 9RIU

F9E4 8T7G UYHV

FHJN BMVC LDSO

FPOW 09E4 8U5T

FRI5 TGJK MVCL

FVC7 DXSQ 2039

FHE4 NRTY HKBI

FOIC 9X87 A16W

FJI8 7YHT NMHB

FRTY JFFT GYUH

FU7Y C6TS FGER

FTBN YJHK IOB8

FNCK ISUY TGRV

FU76 4RTG FBHV

FIXJ MSWL 45OT

FHFG NHML 1B9V

FMCX KOIA 87SY

FI83 F74Y 5THG

Steps to use the Garena Free Fire redeem codes and collect rewards:

You will have to visit the official redemption website of the Garena Free Fire and log in with the existing game id. You can log in via Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID VK or Huawei ID. It is mandatory to link your social media accounts in order to collect rewards as the guest accounts are not eligible. Insert the 12 digit redeem code into the empty text space and press the continue option. You can copy and paste the redeem codes to make sure it is entered correctly. A dialogue box will appear for cross checking. You can press OK to proceed further.

It is very easy to claim the rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes. The rewards are sent to the in-game mail where you can claim them and the rewards take up to 24 hours to reflect.

For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.