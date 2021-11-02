Garena Free fire Diwali Redeem Code for Indian server; How to use

by Omair Pall   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021 02:20 AM IST
   
Garena Free fire Diwali Redeem Code for Indian server; How to use
Garena Free fire Diwali Redeem Code for Indian server; How to use
The players are always waiting for new redeem codes as they offer rewards for free. The developers have provided a code for the Indian region after they achieved the views milestone on the Kill Chori music video. The redeem codes can be used to get 3x Diamond Royal Vouchers, Black rose Rocker Bundle and M14 Killspark Shinobi gum. We have listed down the steps that will guide you to use the Free Fire Redeem Codes for the Indian Server.

Follow these steps to use the Free Fire Redeem Codes for the Indian Server

Redeem Code: X99TK56XDJ4X

Garena Free fire Diwali Redeem Code for Indian server; How to use

  1. The Free Fire players should know that the redeem codes provided by the developers should be used on the Free Fire’s Rewards Redemption Site. Be careful while logging in the Rewards Redemption website as there are many fake websites available on the internet. 
  2. Sign in to your account once you have opened the Free Fire Rewards Redemption website. You will have to log in through your social media account.
  3. You can now paste the redeem code in the text field. 
  4. Press the confirm option after entering the Free Fire Indian Server redeem code correctly.

Garena Free fire Diwali Redeem Code for Indian server; How to use

