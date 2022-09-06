5 Garena Free Fire-like Battle Royale games to try in 2022

Battle royale games have come a long way in the past years and have become the go-to outlets for both PC and mobile gamers. Amongst other popular battle royale titles available for smartphones, Garena Free Fire, developed by 111dots Studio, has become a sensation amongst mobile gamers. So, if you like Garena Free Fire, then I am sure you will like the mobile battle royale games listed in this article. Check them out right now!

5 Garena Free Fire-like battle royale games to play on mobile

Below is a list of the top 5 Garena Free Fire-like battle royale games that you play on your Android or iOS smartphones. Click on the links below each of the games to download them on your device right away. Now, with that out of the way, let's get started, shall we?

1) Apex Legends Mobile

Following the launch of EA and Respawn's Apex Legends battle royale game on PC and gaming consoles in 2019, the game garnered a lot of popularity amongst gamers. So, citing the ever-increasing demand for the battle royale title on the mobile platforms, the developers finally released Apex Legends Mobile earlier this year. Right after launching on the mobile platforms, this Free Fire-like battle royale title became massively popular in multiple countries, and players around the world loved it.

The game follows the same concept as its PC and console counterparts and put 60 players on a virtual map. Here, players can use their characters' (known as Legends) unique abilities to fight off other players on the server and be the last man standing.

It is available on both Android and iOS and delivers a fast-paced battle royale experience, much like Garena Free Fire.

Download Apex Legends Mobile: Android, iOS

2) PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has been the most popular battle royale title ever since its official release in 2018. I remember being addicted to the exciting battle royale title during my college days as I played the game day and night with my friends. Furthermore, PUBG Mobile came much earlier than Garena Free Fire and it is kind of an OG battle royale title that essentially popularized the genre in the mobile gaming sector.

The game follows the same concept as other battle royale titles and puts you and your team on a virtual island. Here, you and your teammates need to scavenge for supplies, health kits, guns, and other weapons to survive and be the last man or team standing on the island.

It is a pretty exciting battle royale title that can be enjoyed with friends or colleagues. Moreover, it is available on both Android and iOS platforms.

Download PUBG Mobile: Android, iOS

3) Fortnite

Fortnite is an uber-popular Garena Free Fire-like battle royale game that has been loved by millions of mobile gamers worldwide. Although it follows the same concept as other battle royale titles, there is a building element to it. You see, you and your teammates will be able to break down anything and everything that you see on the virtual map and use the collected materials, be it wood, steel, or concrete, to build structures. Other aspects of the game are similar to typical battle royale games like Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, and Apex Legends Mobile.

However, it is worth mentioning that Fortnite mobile is only available to play on Android. Although the game was previously available on iOS, it was removed by Apple when Epic Games, the developer of Fortnite, violated the Cupertino giant's App Store policies. This led to an intense legal battle between the two industry giants, which became a global matter of discussion.

Download Fortnite: Android

4) Lost Light

Lost Light is a relatively new addition to the battle royale genre on mobile platforms and follows the same survival-of-the-fittest concept as other games like Garena Free Fire. Although the graphics and gameplay of the game look more like PUBG Mobile, Lost Light is an exciting title if you are looking for a Free Fire or PUBG Mobile alternative.

So, if you are looking to try something new in the battle royale genre on your smartphone, Lost Light can be a great addition to your game list. Furthermore, it is available on both Android and iOS.

Download Lost Light: Android, iOS

5) Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

Developed by Square Enix, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier is kind of a combination of a battle royale title and an RPG title. Although the game follows a similar concept as Garena Free Fire, Apex, Legends Mobile, and PUBG Mobile, there are other fantasy elements to it such as unique creatures and boss fights. Furthermore, the weapons and firearms used in this game look pretty advanced as compared to other battle royale titles on mobile platforms.

So, if you have not tried out Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier yet, download it on your Android or iOS device and get started right now!

Download Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier: Android, iOS

So, these are some of the most popular Garena Free Fire-like battle royale games that you should try on your mobile in 2022. However, there is another battle royale title in the works for which I am really excited. Named Indus, this game will follow the same battle royale concept. However, the game is being made in India and will include lores and myths from Hindu mythology.

Also read: 11 Best Online Multiplayer Games to play with Friends