Garena Free Fire redeem code: 6th November; Read more

The developers of the Garena Free Fire game have been adding a host of Diwali events for the players so the Indian players have had their hands full over the last few days. The Free Fire players have been receiving free redeem codes to avail diamonds without spending a single penny. The players loved the new Kill Chori music video featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Bhuvan Bam as the video achieved a milestone in just a few hours. The developers have rolled out another redeem code that will give the players a chance to avail free rewards.

Garena Free Fire redeem code: 6th November

Redeem Code:

X99TK56DJ4X

The players will get 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers, M14 Killspark Shinobi gun skin and Black Rose Rocker Bundle with this redeem code. This code is valid for the users who play the Garena Free Fire game on Indian servers.

How to collect the rewards?

Visit the official redemption site of Garena Free Fire. Make sure that you do not land on any fake website. You have to sign in from the social media account or you can even sign in via your Apple ID or Huawei ID. After you have signed in, you can now enter the redeem code on the text field and select the confirm option. You can collect the reward now from the in-game mail as soon as it has been credited.

The Diamond Royale Voucher that you will get after redemption comes with limited validity and will expire on 30th November. The bundle can be collected from the vault whereas the gun skin can be equipped from the weapon section. You will not be able to redeem the code if it has expired so use it as soon as you can.

