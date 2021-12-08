Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes December 8th; Here’s how to avail
Garena Free Fire become popular among the Indian gaming society because of its wide range of gun skins, character outfits, backpacks, unique items, and more. The developers make sure that the new items are kept dispatching frequently and that is what catches the eyes of a gaming enthusiast. These items look premium and you need to purchase them from the in-game store using diamonds and for diamonds, you need to spend real-life money. However, if you don’t want to spend money on these items then Garena has got you covered. The developers of this game roll out redeem codes on a daily basis so that the gamers can avail themselves of the premium items for free using the codes. These codes are valid for one day and can be used to collect rewards on the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire. To get today’s Garena Free Fire to redeem codes, read this story till the end.
Indian server
- TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers
- W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter
- MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes
- SDAWR88YO16UB: Free DJ Alok character
- XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards
- FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known
- 3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle
- NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins
- 4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle
- B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter
- Additional redeem codes
- FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.
- DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet
- FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds
- FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate
- BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher
- MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character
- BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up
- ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit
- UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate
- FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate
- FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot
- PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate
- CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box
- M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)
- FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate
- X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.
How to redeem Free Fire codes
- First, you need to visit the official redemption website by clicking here.
- Now you need to log in to the website using your Free Fire account credentials.
- Once you’re logged in you can see a dialogue box at the top.
- Past the above-mentioned codes in the box and hit the confirm button.
- You can see a pop-up saying the code is successfully redeemed.
- It will take 24 hours to reflect the rewards in your account.
- You can check the rewards in the mail section of the game.