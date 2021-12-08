Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes December 8th; Here’s how to avail

Garena Free Fire become popular among the Indian gaming society because of its wide range of gun skins, character outfits, backpacks, unique items, and more. The developers make sure that the new items are kept dispatching frequently and that is what catches the eyes of a gaming enthusiast. These items look premium and you need to purchase them from the in-game store using diamonds and for diamonds, you need to spend real-life money. However, if you don’t want to spend money on these items then Garena has got you covered. The developers of this game roll out redeem codes on a daily basis so that the gamers can avail themselves of the premium items for free using the codes. These codes are valid for one day and can be used to collect rewards on the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire. To get today’s Garena Free Fire to redeem codes, read this story till the end.

Indian server

TJ57OSSDN5AP: x3 Diamond Royale Vouchers

W0JJAFV3TU5E: UMP Wilderness Hunter

MJTFAER8UOP16: 80,000 diamond codes

SDAWR88YO16UB: Free DJ Alok character

XUW3FNK7AV8N: x2 Custom Room Cards

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Reward not known

3IBBMSL7AK8G: Age of Gold bundle

NHKJU88TREQW: Titian mark gun skins

4ST1ZTBE2RP9: Street Boy Bundle

B6IYCTNH4PV3: AUG Cyber BountyHunter

Additional redeem codes

FFACIDCAWJBZ: 2x Green Star Token, Brave Crystal, and Sky Crystal.

DDFRTY1616POUYT – Free Pet

FFGYBGFDAPQO – Free Fire Diamonds

FFGTYUO16POKH -Justice Fighter and Vandals Rebellion Weapons Loot Crate

BBHUQWPO1616UY – Diamond Royale Voucher

MHOP8YTRZACD – Paloma Character

BHPOU81616NHDF – Elite Pass and Free Top Up

ADERT8BHKPOU – Outfit

UU64YCDP92ZB – 1x M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

FF11DAKX4WHV – Heartthrob (Male) (Head) and M60 – Gold Coated Weapon Loot Crate

FF101TSNJX6E (Indonesian server) – Malice Joker (Surfboard) and 1x Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Crate

PK95JK8QWK4X – 2x Pumpkin Flames Weapon Loot Crate

CY7KG742AUU2 (Europe) – 10x Creator Box

M68TZBSY29R4: 1x Winterlands Weapon Loot Crate (Europe)

FF101N59GPA5 – Grenade – Pineapple Fizz and MP5 – Blood Red Weapon Loot Crate

X99TK56XDJ4X – Black Rose Rocker Bundle, M14 Killspark Shinobi Gun Skin and 3x Diamond Royale Vouchers.

