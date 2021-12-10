Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 10th December; Steps to collect free rewards

The adventure battle royale game, Garena Free Fire, is very popular amongst the online gamers. The fan base of this game has grown since the day it was launched because of the HD graphics, regular updates, dynamics and the rewards. It comes with a plethora of different skins for the in-game element like characters, pets, weapons and gloo walls. The gamers can avail these items by taking parts in events or using diamonds. The diamonds can be purchased by spending cash via online payments. However, the developers roll out Garena Free redeem codes on a daily basis so that anyone can get these premium items for free. The redeem codes can be used on Garena Free Fire’s official redemption website. These codes are valid for one day and until the maximum redemption limit is reached. If you want to collect rewards for free then read this story till then to get the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 10th December.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 10th December

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

MJTF AER8 UOP1 6

SDAW R88YO 16UB

XUW3 FNK7 AV8N

FF8M BDXP VCB1

31BB MSL7 AK8G

NHKJ U88T REQW

4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9

B6IY CTNH 4PV3

FF11 HHGC GK3B

FFAC IDCA WJBZ

FFGY BGFD APQO

MHOP 8YTR ZACD

Steps to collect rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 10th December

You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first. Now you need to login using your Facebook ID, Instagram ID, Twitter ID, Google ID, Apple ID or you can even use your Huawei ID if you have one. The players using a guest account are not eligible to collect rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes, so it is very important to login using your social media accounts. Once you have logged in, you need to insert the redeem codes in the box correctly and click OK to proceed further. You can simply copy the codes from here and then paste it there. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail once you have inserted the redeem codes correctly and then clicked on OK. It takes 24 hours usually to send the rewards to your in-game mail.

