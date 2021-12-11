Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 11th December; Steps to collect free rewards

Garena Free Fire is an adventure battle royale game where 50 gamers enter the battlefield and at the end there is only one winner. This game is very highly-rated and has achieved a milestone of over 10 million downloads. The players can choose their starting position, and acquire supplies and weapons to extend the battlefield. Garena Free Fire battle royale game is developed by 111 Dots Studio. The developers offer weapons, characters, skins and other cosmetics which can be purchased from the in-game store using the diamonds. The diamonds can be purchased via online payment. However, to make sure that anyone can use these premium items, the developers release redeem codes that can be used on the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire to collect these items for free. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes are valid for one day and until the maximum redemption limit is reached. If you want to collect rewards today for free then read this story till the end. Here we have the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 11th December.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 11th December

FMNB V2SW SI34

F2DC FVGB HJKJ

F3SD FVGB HNJM

FDFV CSAS EDRF

FSRE SWAZ XCVG

FHJI KUYT RED2

FIUY TRED SWAS

FD5G HJKJ HGF3

FXCV BHNJ MKLP

FFVG BHNJ MKLP

FFVG BHNJ MUY6

FLKJ UYTR ESWA

Steps to collect rewards for free using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 11th December

You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first. Now you need to login using your Instagram ID, Google ID, Twitter ID, Apple ID or your Huawei ID if you have one. The players with a guest account are not eligible to use the Garena Free Fire redeem codes and collect free rewards so it is very important to link your social media accounts. After you have logged in, you will have to insert the Garena Free Fire redeem codes in the box correctly and press OK to confirm and proceed further. However, you can copy the codes from this story and paste it in the insert box on the Garena Free Fire official redemption website. The rewards are sent to the player’s in-game mail once the redeem codes are inserted correctly and then clicked on OK. Usually the rewards are sent immediately but sometimes it can take up to 24 hours to reflect.

