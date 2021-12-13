Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 13th December; Steps to collect free rewards

Garena Free Fire is a popular adventure-driven battle royale game in India. It became popular when the Government of India decided to ban Players Unknown Battlegrounds (PUBG) mobile in the country. This game is highly rated in Google Play Store and it allows the gamers to create their own strategies including weapons, landing positions and supplies. Because of the HD quality graphics and dynamics, Garena Free Fire is one of the favourite games for mobile gamers. The developers provide in-game premium items such as weapons, skins, characters and more to the players. These items help the players to enhance their gaming experience and they can be purchased from the in-game store using diamonds. However, to make sure that everyone can avail these premium cosmetics, the developers of this game release redeem codes on a daily basis. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes can be used on the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire to collect these premium items for free. Here we have Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 13th December, so read the story till the end.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 13th December

NHKJ U88T REQW

FFGT YUO1 6POKH

MHOP 8YTR ZACD

BBHU QWPO 16 16UY

BHPO U816 16 16NHDF

FRTF UD5W Y5CA

F467 FBHT 8CDE

FTR2 F4RG DF6S

FGSV JHBH GYY9T

FY45 6U7I VBNE

FUYT XSHE GRFC

Steps to collect rewards for free using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 13th December

You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first. Now you need to login using your Instagram ID, Google ID, Twitter ID, Apple ID or your Huawei ID if you have one. The players with a guest account are not eligible to use the Garena Free Fire redeem codes and collect free rewards so it is very important to link your social media accounts. After you have logged in, you will have to insert the Garena Free Fire redeem codes in the box correctly and press OK to confirm and proceed further. However, you can copy the codes from this story and paste it in the insert box on the Garena Free Fire official redemption website. The rewards are sent to the player’s in-game mail once the redeem codes are inserted correctly and then clicked on OK. Usually the rewards are sent immediately but sometimes it can take up to 24 hours to reflect.

