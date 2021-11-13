Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 13th November; Read more
Garena Free Fire has become one of the most popular battle royale game titles and its small format multiplayer is the reason behind this as it offers good graphics. The developers offer a plethora of options to customize weapon skins, costumes, apparel and more. The players can obtain these additional items by winning the missions. The premium items can be collected by diamonds which the players have to purchase via cash. Garena rolls out redeem codes so that the players can collect rewards without spending money on diamonds.
Garena Free Fire: Redeem codes for 13th November
F7UI JHBG FDFR
F9IU JHGV CDSE
ID9S 3QJK AFHX
WHYG N3J2 9VZU
30VT N544 3GFQ
F0KM HNBV CXSD
FFX6 0C211 VYU
8FEU QJXP DKA7
8JKN XUB9 6C9P
JIMY LVT4 6V2Z
FF7W SM0C N44Z
Steps to redeem Garena Free Fire codes:
- Go to the Garena Free Fire rewards redemption site.
- Sign in using your account that is linked with social media. Guest accounts are not eligible to collect rewards.
- Enter the redeem code and check that it is correct. FF101N59GPA5
- Press the confirm option to proceed further.
The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail so you can collect it from there. Normally they are sent immediately but sometimes it may take up to 24 hours. For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.