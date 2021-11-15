Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 15th November; Guide to collect rewards

Garena Free Fire is the most battle royale game title currently and it has become the most downloaded game in October. Garena works on providing the best experience to the gamers. The company is offering new items and cosmetics for the gamers during the Booyah Day events. They will get a chance to collect items such as skins, pets, weapons, bundles and many more exciting game items using the redeem codes that the company is providing.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes: 15th November

FFE4 E0DI KX2D

FFTQ T5IR MCNX

FF22 NYW9 4A00

FOKM JNBV CXSD

FXCV BNMK DSXC

FFXV GG8N U4YB

FF5X ZSZM 6LEF

ID9S 3QJK AFHX

FNHJ UYTR EDIV

FBHJ UYTR FICV

FTRF VBHJ FI87

FFGB VIXS AI24

FBJK I9Z7 F65R

FIH8 FS76 F5TR

FJKI 8U7Y 6TRF

FBNJ I87Y 6TGH

FSER 5T6Y 7U8I

FR56 7UIK JHGF

FFGT YHJN JKI8

FXCV BICX SIED

Garena Free Fire: Guide to redeem codes

Go to Garena Free Fire rewards redemption site. Sign in using the account that is linked with social media. Guest accounts are not eligible to collect rewards. Enter the redeem code carefully in the vacant space. You can simply copy the redeem codes from here and paste it inside the box on the website. Click the confirm option once you have entered the redeem code correctly.

You will receive the rewards via your in-game mail. The rewards are sent immediately but sometimes it can take up to 24 hours. Go and use these redeem codes quickly as they are available for a limited period of time.

