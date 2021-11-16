Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for 16th November; A Guide to Redeem the Codes and Get Rewards

Garena provides players with daily redeem codes. Redeeming daily redeem codes in Garena Free Fire is one of the best ways to get rare in-game items, weapons, gems, and more. Free Fire, the extreme adventure battle royale game, is among the most popular mobile games in the world, with a steady increase in popularity. Each 10-minute game begins with the player arriving on an island with 49 other participants, where they can devise their own strategy, such as landing in a specified position, obtaining weapons and supplies, and fighting the adversary for the sole purpose of 'survival.'

Players can also personalise their outfits, skins, and weaponry in Garena International's Free Fire by winning missions and tournaments or purchasing them from the in-game store. While not every player will be able to do so.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 16th November

FD9R T8UG INMS

FER9 F68U YHGN

F7C6 X5RF SIGB

FJAK LOQW IEUR

FHBV CNMX KDIR

FU57 FYTF GVBC

FNX2 3ERF VBHU

FZKI F98M KO35

FIUY FRU6 45EW

FC7M ID8R F756

FMKL O8ZL KXMD

FS87 F56T YGFV

FR76 TFGC BNXJ

How to redeem Free Fire Codes

Step 1: To begin, go to https://reward.ff.garena.com/en, which is the official website for Garena free Fire codes redemption

Step2: Log in using your Facebook, Google, Twitter, Apple ID, HUAWEI ID, or VK account, just like you did in the game

Step 3: Copy and paste any of the above-mentioned 12-character redeem codes into the text field

Step 4: Then press the 'Continue' button

Step 5: A dialogue box will appear to confirm for double-checking, then click on 'OK'

The process of redeeming your code is complete. Since the prize processing via redeeming codes can take some time, you should expect the rewards to show in your in-game mail after at least 24 hours. Use these redeem codes as soon as possible because they are only accessible for a limited time.

