Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 17th December; Steps to collect free rewards

Garena Free Fire is currently the most popular battle royale game and the reason behind its fame is the smooth HD quality gameplay experience. It became the most downloaded game in October and now it has achieved a milestone of over 10 million downloads. To attract more gamers towards the game, the developers offer a plethora of rewards, events, premium items and more. The premium items are available at the in-game store and can be purchased using the diamonds but the players have to purchase these diamonds via online payment. However, to skip this process, the developers release redeem codes on a daily basis so that anyone can use them on the official redemption website and avail the premium items. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes are valid for one day and until the maximum redemption limit is reached. Here we have Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 17th December so read the story till the end.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 17th December

FKI8 TR3C BGT5

F7V6 TCDG B8NJ

FF12 3B45 JTIG

F3YH 87V6 CSRA

FYCT F2DE RJ5K

FBER N5KY 8G7V

FYN4 FKTI G8YD

FBNJ I7CT 5TG8

FN6I YTRS D9OK

F33D S3RX 45XY

F4EX C2TQ U52Q

EFN7 8G67 5FS6

FV8H JIYG 3RVT

Steps to collect free rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 17th December

You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first. Now you need to login using your Instagram ID, Google ID, Twitter ID, Apple ID or your Huawei ID if you have one. The players with a guest account are not eligible to use the Garena Free Fire redeem codes and collect free rewards so it is very important to link your social media accounts. After you have logged in, you will have to insert the Garena Free Fire redeem codes in the box correctly and press OK to confirm and proceed further. However, you can copy the codes from this story and paste it in the insert box on the Garena Free Fire official redemption website. The rewards are sent to the player’s in-game mail once the redeem codes are inserted correctly and then clicked on OK. Usually the rewards are sent immediately but sometimes it can take up to 24 hours to reflect.

For more tech related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.