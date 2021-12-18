Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 18th December; Steps to collect free rewards

Garena Free Fire is currently the most popular battle royale game and it has reached a milestone of over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store. This game has smooth HD quality graphics and is very highly rated on Google Play Store. The premium items in Garena Free Fire royale battle game are available through diamonds and you have to pay cash if you want to collect the diamonds. So the redeem codes and events are the choices for you if you want to avail premium items in Free Fire. The redeem codes are the best and convenient as it will let you get rewards quickly with ease. Here we have Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 18th December so read the story till the end.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 18th December

Christmas rewards

FBNM KIUY TRED

FD7A 2WER TYU6

FY67 F89I UJYH

FGFR W45U I678

FTYD FRQ3 34WE

FGFQ 5E45 TGNB

FL7Y FERT JRT5

F8I9 OKJH GFDS

FY3T GWBX LP09

F87C X2AQ AZXC

F78U OJ9H 8G7U

Other redeem codes

FGW4 5TFG H8IT

F5TR Z1XD HGFC

F5DS 4RXT F8VY

F9UY G8GU TIF5

FV6Y CTDG E4NR

F5XS FERT YKHB

Steps to collect free rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 18th December

You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first. Now you need to login using your Instagram ID, Google ID, Twitter ID, Apple ID or your Huawei ID if you have one. The players with a guest account are not eligible to use the Garena Free Fire redeem codes and collect free rewards so it is very important to link your social media accounts. After you have logged in, you will have to insert the Garena Free Fire redeem codes in the box correctly and press OK to confirm and proceed further. However, you can copy the codes from this story and paste it in the insert box on the Garena Free Fire official redemption website. The rewards are sent to the player’s in-game mail once the redeem codes are inserted correctly and then clicked on OK. Usually the rewards are sent immediately but sometimes it can take up to 24 hours to reflect.

