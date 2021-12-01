Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 1st December; Steps to collect rewards
Garena Free Fire became the most popular multiplayer battle royale game and achieved over 10 million downloads. This well-known battle royale game is developed by 111 Dots Studio where 50 players can play 10 minute rounds. The players are always enthusiastic while playing this game and their interest also increases day by day because the developers bring new events, challenges that keeps the players’ focus on the game. There are premium items such as weapon skins, weapons, cosmetics, etc, which can be purchased from the in-game store using the diamonds. However, to make sure that everyone can avail the premium items, Garena rolls out redeem codes on a daily basis. The players can collect new items for free using these Garena Free Fire redeem codes. Here we have the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 1st December.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 1st December
- FF10 1TSN JX6E
- PK95 JK8Q WK4X
- CY7K G742 AUU2
- M68T ZBSY 29R4
- FF10 1N59 GPA5
- X99T K56X DJ4X
- F5TY UJMN BVCX
- F987 6TRF DSE4
- FBVC SDFG HJKL
- FXZA Q234 R5TY
- FE45 T6YU JNBV
- FJKL O098 7YTF
- F234 56YH GDFG
- FR45 7KLO 09IU
- FR4G 45UI OIJM
- F567 UKMN VD13
- FSIW KL3P 3049
- FRBT NYMK IO9O
- FCIX 8U7S Y6TE
- F364 5TRG FNVJ
- F7UI JHBG FDFR
- F9IU JHGV CDSE
- ERTY HJNB VCDS
- FFE4 E0DI KX2D
- FFXV GG8N U4YB
- FF5X ZSZM 6LEF
- ID9S 3QJK AFHX
- WHYG N3J2 9VZU
- 3OVT N544 3GFQ
- FFTQ T5IR MCNX
- FF22 NYW9 4A00
- F0KM JNBV CXSD
Steps to collect rewards using Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 1st December
- You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first.
- Now you need to login using your Facebook ID, Instagram ID, Twitter ID, Google ID, Apple ID or you can even use your Huawei ID if you have one. The players using a guest account are not eligible to collect rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes, so it is very important to login using your social media accounts.
- Once you have logged in, you need to insert the redeem codes in the box correctly and click OK to proceed further. You can simply copy the codes from here and then paste it there.
- The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail once you have inserted the redeem codes correctly and then clicked on OK. It takes 24 hours usually to send the rewards to your in-game mail.
For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.