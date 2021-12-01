Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 1st December; Steps to collect rewards

Garena Free Fire became the most popular multiplayer battle royale game and achieved over 10 million downloads. This well-known battle royale game is developed by 111 Dots Studio where 50 players can play 10 minute rounds. The players are always enthusiastic while playing this game and their interest also increases day by day because the developers bring new events, challenges that keeps the players’ focus on the game. There are premium items such as weapon skins, weapons, cosmetics, etc, which can be purchased from the in-game store using the diamonds. However, to make sure that everyone can avail the premium items, Garena rolls out redeem codes on a daily basis. The players can collect new items for free using these Garena Free Fire redeem codes. Here we have the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 1st December.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 1st December

FF10 1TSN JX6E

PK95 JK8Q WK4X

CY7K G742 AUU2

M68T ZBSY 29R4

FF10 1N59 GPA5

X99T K56X DJ4X

F5TY UJMN BVCX

F987 6TRF DSE4

FBVC SDFG HJKL

FXZA Q234 R5TY

FE45 T6YU JNBV

FJKL O098 7YTF

F234 56YH GDFG

FR45 7KLO 09IU

FR4G 45UI OIJM

F567 UKMN VD13

FSIW KL3P 3049

FRBT NYMK IO9O

FCIX 8U7S Y6TE

F364 5TRG FNVJ

F7UI JHBG FDFR

F9IU JHGV CDSE

ERTY HJNB VCDS

FFE4 E0DI KX2D

FFXV GG8N U4YB

FF5X ZSZM 6LEF

ID9S 3QJK AFHX

WHYG N3J2 9VZU

3OVT N544 3GFQ

FFTQ T5IR MCNX

FF22 NYW9 4A00

F0KM JNBV CXSD

Steps to collect rewards using Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 1st December

You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first. Now you need to login using your Facebook ID, Instagram ID, Twitter ID, Google ID, Apple ID or you can even use your Huawei ID if you have one. The players using a guest account are not eligible to collect rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes, so it is very important to login using your social media accounts. Once you have logged in, you need to insert the redeem codes in the box correctly and click OK to proceed further. You can simply copy the codes from here and then paste it there. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail once you have inserted the redeem codes correctly and then clicked on OK. It takes 24 hours usually to send the rewards to your in-game mail.

