Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 21st December; Steps to collect free rewards

Garena Free Fire is a battle royale game title that gained a lot of fan following when PUBG was banned in India. It is highly rated on Google Play Store and is currently amongst the most popular games across the globe. Garena Free Fire allows the players to form their own strategies including weapons and supplies, landing positions and taking up a fight with the enemy. The HD quality graphics and the smooth gameplay experience are the main reason behind the increased popularity of this game. Alongside, the developers offer premium items such as weapons, skins, characters and other cosmetics so that the players don’t lose their interest in the game. These premium items can be purchased from the in-game store using diamonds. However, to make sure that everyone gets a chance to avail these premium items, the developers release redeem codes on a daily basis that allows the players to avail the items from the in-game store for free. The redeem codes can be used on the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire to collect free items. Here we have Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 21st December, so read the story till the end.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 21st December

ADER T8BH KPOU

BHPO U819 19 NHDF

MHOP 8YTR ZACD

NHKJ U88T REQW

SDAW R88Y O 19UB

MJTF AER8 UOP1 9

BBHU QWPO 19 19UY

FFGT YUO1 9 POKH

FFGY BGFD APQO

DDFR TY19 19P OUYT

FVRB NTYH FGT5

FE5N RJMT KGIH

FVFG 67R4 YFBR

FNF7 R56S TR23

F8B7 V6C5 DSWF

FBNM KSO9 S9I7

F4TF D5S4 A321

FDE3 45QH UO5

F6E4 HR5T NYJN

F57I 7U0O K6PA

FE6G 2F3G 45UT

F87V 6C5D SRFW

Steps to collect rewards for free using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 21st December

You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first. Now you need to login using your Instagram ID, Google ID, Twitter ID, Apple ID or your Huawei ID if you have one. The players with a guest account are not eligible to use the Garena Free Fire redeem codes and collect free rewards so it is very important to link your social media accounts. After you have logged in, you will have to insert the Garena Free Fire redeem codes in the box correctly and press OK to confirm and proceed further. However, you can copy the codes from this story and paste it in the insert box on the Garena Free Fire official redemption website. The rewards are sent to the player’s in-game mail once the redeem codes are inserted correctly and then clicked on OK. Usually the rewards are sent immediately but sometimes it can take up to 24 hours to reflect.

