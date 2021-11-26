Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 26th November; Steps to claim rewards

During the pandemic, Garena Free Fire became very popular amongst gamers. It achieved the milestone of 10 million downloads and was the most downloaded battle royale game in October this year. To cheer up the gamers and boost the enthusiasm, Garena rolls out several events such as the Booyah Day event that lets the users claim premium cosmetics and items. The premium items in the Garena Free Fire game can be purchased through diamonds; however, the developers roll out redeem codes to make sure the players can collect these premium items for free. The daily redeem codes that Garena rolls out are valid for one day and it expires after 24 hours. These cannot be redeemed once the maximum redemption limit is reached. Read the full story to get the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 26th November.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 26th November

FM6Y KOGI 9V87

FAYT QGWB FRNT

FKYH OB98 VCXS

FDTS GEBN R45M

F60Y HBI8 7VCY

FTXG ZBSN WE45

FK4I 5T8G 7V6Y

FR4T GHVN I1D2

FBNJ WI38 47YR

F7CY S1GH EJRK

FBYN MHKJ NI8B

FCXS UWYT EGRT

F1QA ZXUD YFVH

Steps to use the Garena Free Fire redeem codes and collect rewards:

You will have to visit the official redemption website of the Garena Free Fire and log in with the existing game id. You can log in via Google, Facebook, Twitter, Apple ID VK or Huawei ID. It is mandatory to link your social media accounts in order to collect rewards as the guest accounts are not eligible. Insert the 12 digit redeem code into the empty text space and press the continue option. You can copy and paste the redeem codes to make sure it is entered correctly. A dialogue box will appear for cross checking. You can press OK to proceed further.

It is very easy to claim the rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes. The rewards are sent to the in-game mail where you can claim them and the rewards take up to 24 hours to reflect.

