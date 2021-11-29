Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 29th November; How to collect reward

Garena Free Fire’s popularity amongst gamers is growing and now it has become one of the most downloaded games in the world. Garena keeps rolling out awards and prizes to attract more gamers and make sure that the existing players are happy. Garena Free Fire keeps competing with its rival games such as PUBG:New State, PUBG Mobile, COD Mobile and Battlegrounds Mobile India. The developers offer in-game premium items such as skins, cosmetics, outfits, weapons and more which can be purchased through diamonds. These premium items can be availed for free using the redeem codes that are provided by the developer on a daily basis. The redeem codes are valid for one day and till the maximum redemption limit is reached.

The gamers can access the premium Garena Free Fire items from the in-game stores using the redeem codes provided by the developers. Here we have the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 29th November so read the story till the end.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 29th November

FDSA Q124 5YHN

F97Y 6TGH JKFR

F5MK E456 7UJL

FR98 F76T GDBN

F8G7 VY3D SJKO

F7VY GHDE RO59

F65R FDRJ 5I8T

FK60 Y98G 7CU7

FG6T VCGD BE4N

FBNM KI34 F857

F456 Y7UI JKMN

FGHJ HGFC BNVK

FV5X A5AS ZXCV

FSWE RTYU JKMN

FR45 6YUJ MNBV

Steps to collect rewards using the 29th November Garena Free Fire redeem codes

You will have to visit the official redemption website of Garena Free fire first. Now login using your Instagram ID, Facebook ID, Twitter, Google, Huawei ID or Apple ID. It is mandatory to login via your social media account as the guest users are not eligible to redeem codes. After you have logged in, insert the redeem codes in the insert box correctly and click on OK to confirm. However, it is better if you can copy the redeem codes from here and then paste it on the redemption website. Once you are done, you will receive the rewards via your in-game mail. You can collect the rewards from there. Usually, the game takes 24 hours to send the rewards to your in-game mail.

