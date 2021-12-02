Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 2nd December; Steps to collect rewards

Garena Free Fire is currently the most popular battle royale game title as it has crossed over 10 million downloads. This game became the most downloaded battle royale multiplayer this year in October. The developers offer in-game premium items that can be purchased by using diamonds. However, these premium items such as weapon skins, cosmetics, weapons, vouchers, etc can be availed using a twelve digit redeem code. These redeem codes are released by the developers on a daily basis. You can use the Garena Free Fire redeem codes on Garena’s official redemption website and collect rewards. The codes are valid for one day and until it has reached the maximum redemption limit. If you want to collect exciting rewards today using the garena Free Fire redeem codes, stay here till the end.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 2nd December

FRTU IG8V 7HGT

FHGB UI8V 7D6E

F8SW F763 YT4R

FSAM SNDH FUIV

FRVG CHVB YUVI

F9F8 F7YG FGHB

FTG7 V6TQ 8USD

FR76 LO98 7YTG

FCFG H567 GHJK

FR43 F45Y JNBV

F45T YHJ9 OLSQ

FGRT 5QAZ CFGJ

F45T YU88 UY12

FVKD IS87 VS33

F745 F6RY TGJH

FT8E RYHD KX93

FVNU EJD1 I4CG

Steps to collect rewards using Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 2nd December

You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first. Now you need to login using your Facebook ID, Instagram ID, Twitter ID, Google ID, Apple ID or you can even use your Huawei ID if you have one. The players using a guest account are not eligible to collect rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes, so it is very important to login using your social media accounts. Once you have logged in, you need to insert the redeem codes in the box correctly and click OK to proceed further. You can simply copy the codes from here and then paste it there. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail once you have inserted the redeem codes correctly and then clicked on OK. It takes 24 hours usually to send the rewards to your in-game mail.

