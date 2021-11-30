Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 30th November; How to claim rewards
Garena Free Fire is currently the most popular battle royale game as the gamers are in love with the smooth graphics and the in-game rewards that the developers offer. This game is giving tough competition to its rivals such as PUBG Mobile, PUBG:New State and Battlegrounds India. The developers roll out redeem codes daily so that the gamers can claim the premium items for free using these codes. These premium items are available at the game store and can be purchased using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes; however, the lucky ones can collect them for free using the redeem codes. Here we have Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 30th November. These redeem codes are valid only for one day and till the redemption limit is reached, so hurry up and get your favourite items for free using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 30th November
- FE4R TYHB VCDF
- F876 T5RE SWQ2
- FRFT GHJM KLO9
- F5TY UJMN BVCX
- F987 6TRF DSE4
- FBVC SDFG HJKL
- FXZA Q234 R5TY
- FE45 T6YU JNBV
- FJKL O098 7YTF
- F234 56YH GDFG
- FR45 7KLO 09IU
- FR4G 45UI OIJM
- F567 UKMN VDI3
- FSIW KL3P 3049
- FRBT NYMK IO9O
- FCIX 8U7S Y6TE
- F364 5TRG FNVJ
Steps to collect rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 30th November
- You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first.
- Now you need to login using your Facebook ID, Instagram ID, Twitter ID, Google ID, Apple ID or you can even use your Huawei ID if you have one. The players using a guest account are not eligible to collect rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes, so it is very important to login using your social media accounts.
- Once you have logged in, you need to insert the redeem codes in the box correctly and click OK to proceed further. You can simply copy the codes from here and then paste it there.
- The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail once you have inserted the redeem codes correctly and then clicked on OK. It takes 24 hours usually to send the rewards to your in-game mail.
For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.