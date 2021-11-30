Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 30th November; How to claim rewards

Garena Free Fire is currently the most popular battle royale game as the gamers are in love with the smooth graphics and the in-game rewards that the developers offer. This game is giving tough competition to its rivals such as PUBG Mobile, PUBG:New State and Battlegrounds India. The developers roll out redeem codes daily so that the gamers can claim the premium items for free using these codes. These premium items are available at the game store and can be purchased using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes; however, the lucky ones can collect them for free using the redeem codes. Here we have Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 30th November. These redeem codes are valid only for one day and till the redemption limit is reached, so hurry up and get your favourite items for free using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 30th November

FE4R TYHB VCDF

F876 T5RE SWQ2

FRFT GHJM KLO9

F5TY UJMN BVCX

F987 6TRF DSE4

FBVC SDFG HJKL

FXZA Q234 R5TY

FE45 T6YU JNBV

FJKL O098 7YTF

F234 56YH GDFG

FR45 7KLO 09IU

FR4G 45UI OIJM

F567 UKMN VDI3

FSIW KL3P 3049

FRBT NYMK IO9O

FCIX 8U7S Y6TE

F364 5TRG FNVJ

Steps to collect rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 30th November

You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first. Now you need to login using your Facebook ID, Instagram ID, Twitter ID, Google ID, Apple ID or you can even use your Huawei ID if you have one. The players using a guest account are not eligible to collect rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes, so it is very important to login using your social media accounts. Once you have logged in, you need to insert the redeem codes in the box correctly and click OK to proceed further. You can simply copy the codes from here and then paste it there. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail once you have inserted the redeem codes correctly and then clicked on OK. It takes 24 hours usually to send the rewards to your in-game mail.

