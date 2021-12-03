Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 3rd December; Steps to collect rewards
The adventure battle royale game, Garena Free Fire, is currently the most popular multiplayer game amongst gamers. This game can be downloaded from Google play Store on Android devices. The Garena Free Fire gamers can purchase premium items from the in-game store using the diamonds; however, these diamonds have to be purchased first via online payments. Majority of gamers are not aware that the developers release 12 digit redeem codes on a daily basis so that everyone can avail these premium items for free. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes are a combination of numbers and letters that can be used on the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire. Here we have redeem codes for 3rd December, so read the story till the end.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 3rd December
- FVNU EJDI I4CG
- FT8E RYHD KX93
- F745 F6RY TGJH
- FVKD IS87 VS33
- F45T YU88 UY12
- FGRT 5QAZ CFGJ
- F45T YHJ9 OLSQ
- FR43 F45Y JNBV
- FCFG H567 GHJK
- FR76 LO98 7YTG
- FTG7 V6TQ 8USD
- F9F8 F7YG FGHB
- FRVG CHVB YUVI
- FSAM SNDH FUIV
- F8SW F763 YT4R
- FHGB UI8V 7D6E
- FRTU IG8V 7HGT
- F56Y GAQW IOKM
Steps to collect rewards using Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 3rd December
- You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first.
- Now you need to login using your Facebook ID, Instagram ID, Twitter ID, Google ID, Apple ID or you can even use your Huawei ID if you have one. The players using a guest account are not eligible to collect rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes, so it is very important to login using your social media accounts.
- Once you have logged in, you need to insert the redeem codes in the box correctly and click OK to proceed further. You can simply copy the codes from here and then paste it there.
- The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail once you have inserted the redeem codes correctly and then clicked on OK. It takes 24 hours usually to send the rewards to your in-game mail.
