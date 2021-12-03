Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 3rd December; Steps to collect rewards

The adventure battle royale game, Garena Free Fire, is currently the most popular multiplayer game amongst gamers. This game can be downloaded from Google play Store on Android devices. The Garena Free Fire gamers can purchase premium items from the in-game store using the diamonds; however, these diamonds have to be purchased first via online payments. Majority of gamers are not aware that the developers release 12 digit redeem codes on a daily basis so that everyone can avail these premium items for free. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes are a combination of numbers and letters that can be used on the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire. Here we have redeem codes for 3rd December, so read the story till the end.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 3rd December

FVNU EJDI I4CG

FT8E RYHD KX93

F745 F6RY TGJH

FVKD IS87 VS33

F45T YU88 UY12

FGRT 5QAZ CFGJ

F45T YHJ9 OLSQ

FR43 F45Y JNBV

FCFG H567 GHJK

FR76 LO98 7YTG

FTG7 V6TQ 8USD

F9F8 F7YG FGHB

FRVG CHVB YUVI

FSAM SNDH FUIV

F8SW F763 YT4R

FHGB UI8V 7D6E

FRTU IG8V 7HGT

F56Y GAQW IOKM

Steps to collect rewards using Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 3rd December

You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first. Now you need to login using your Facebook ID, Instagram ID, Twitter ID, Google ID, Apple ID or you can even use your Huawei ID if you have one. The players using a guest account are not eligible to collect rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes, so it is very important to login using your social media accounts. Once you have logged in, you need to insert the redeem codes in the box correctly and click OK to proceed further. You can simply copy the codes from here and then paste it there. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail once you have inserted the redeem codes correctly and then clicked on OK. It takes 24 hours usually to send the rewards to your in-game mail.

