Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 3rd January; Get Green Star Token, Brave Crystal and more

The smooth HD quality graphics that the game provides is the main reason behind Garena Free Fire’s popularity. It is a multiplayer adventurous game wherein up to 50 players can enter the battlefield with only one winner at the end. Apart from the gameplay experience that they offer, the developers provide premium items such as weapons, skins, characters and other cosmetics which can be purchased from the in-game store using diamonds. However, in order to get these items for free, the developers release Garena Free Fire redeem codes on a daily basis which can be used on the official redemption website of Garena. The redeem codes are valid for one day and until the maximum redemption limit is reached. Here we have Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 3rd January, so read the story till the end if you want to collect rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 3rd January

FFAC IDCA WJBZ

FF11 HHGC GK3B

FF11 NJN5 YS3E

MQJW NJN5 YSRE

MQJW NBVH YAQM

96Y4 CNBZ GV35

TFF9 VNU6 UD9J

TJ57 OSSD N5AP

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

MJTF AER8 8UOP 16

NHKJ U88T REQW

Steps to collect free rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 3rd January

You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first. Now you need to login using your Instagram ID, Google ID, Twitter ID, Apple ID or your Huawei ID if you have one. The players with a guest account are not eligible to use the Garena Free Fire redeem codes and collect free rewards so it is very important to link your social media accounts. After you have logged in, you will have to insert the Garena Free Fire redeem codes in the box correctly and press OK to confirm and proceed further. However, you can copy the codes from this story and paste it in the insert box on the Garena Free Fire official redemption website. The rewards are sent to the player’s in-game mail once the redeem codes are inserted correctly and then clicked on OK. Usually the rewards are sent immediately but sometimes it can take up to 24 hours to reflect.

