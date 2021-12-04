Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 4th December; Steps to collect rewards

Garena Free Fire achieved a milestone of over 10 million downloads on Google Play Store and it has now become the most popular battle royale game title. The gamers are offered premium items such as skins, outfits, weapons, etc for an enhanced gaming experience. These premium items can be purchased using the diamonds from the in-game store; however, the developers roll out different redeem codes that allows the gamers to avail these premium items for free. The Garena Free Fire redeem codes are a combination of 12 letters and numbers and they can be used on the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire. These redeem codes are valid only for one day as the developers release the redeem codes on a daily basis. Here we have the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 4th December, so you should hurry up and collect your rewards before the maximum redemption limit is reached.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 4th December

FFBB CVQZ 4MW

FFBA TJSL DCCS

FFIC WFKZ GQ6Z

FFIX WFKZ GQ6Z

FFIC 9PG5 J5YZ

FFIC ZTBC UR4M

ADER T8BH KPOU

BHPO U816 16NH DF

MHOP 8YTR ZACD

NHKJ U88T REQW

SDAW R88Y O16U B

MJTF AER8 UOP1 6

BBHU QWPO 1616 UY

FFGT YUO16 POKH

FFGY BGFD APQO

DDFR TY 1616 POUY T

Steps to collect rewards using Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 4th December

You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first. Now you need to login using your Facebook ID, Instagram ID, Twitter ID, Google ID, Apple ID or you can even use your Huawei ID if you have one. The players using a guest account are not eligible to collect rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes, so it is very important to login using your social media accounts. Once you have logged in, you need to insert the redeem codes in the box correctly and click OK to proceed further. You can simply copy the codes from here and then paste it there. The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail once you have inserted the redeem codes correctly and then clicked on OK. It takes 24 hours usually to send the rewards to your in-game mail.

