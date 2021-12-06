Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 6th December; Steps to collect free rewards

You will feel special when you love playing games and you get rewarded from it. Garena Free Fire fans feel the same when the developers offer them weapon skins, weapons, outfits and a lot more for free. Otherwise, these items are available at the in-game store and can be purchased via diamonds. However, the developers of the most popular battle royale game release redeem codes on a daily basis so that the Garena Free Fire fans can avail these items for free. These codes are valid for one day and until the maximum redemption limit is reached. They can be redeemed on the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire. Here we have Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today and steps to collect rewards using them, so read the story till the end.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 6th December

F783 IWK3 FTUH

F3UW JSHD GRT4

FNBG FTR6 F478

FG3E UIAK SJXC

FNBF GRT5 4VBC

F76B 5TCG SU37

FGK8 IYG5 YH21

FRK8 YR7F YA66

FCBI GUYE RI23

FR34 B9LS A7YT

F456 YU1W EFGI

FV9I EDUJ HFBG

FHBW 9ISD JUNH

FTRF VGCV 47YR

Steps to collect rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 6th December

You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first. Now you need to login using your Instagram ID, Google ID, Twitter ID, Apple ID or your Huawei ID if you have one. The players with a guest account are not eligible to use the Garena Free Fire redeem codes and collect free rewards so it is very important to link your social media accounts. After you have logged in, you will have to insert the Garena Free Fire redeem codes in the box correctly and press OK to confirm and proceed further. However, you can copy the codes from this story and paste it in the insert box on the Garena Free Fire official redemption website. The rewards are sent to the player’s in-game mail once the redeem codes are inserted correctly and then clicked on OK. Usually the rewards are sent immediately but sometimes it can take up to 24 hours to reflect.

