Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 7th December; Steps to collect free rewards

One of the main reasons for Garena Free Fire becoming the most popular battle royale game is that the developers offer a wide range of gun skins, character outfits, backpacks and more to the players. This attracts the gamers and increases their enthusiasm and interest for the game. These premium items can be purchased from the in-game store using diamonds; however, if you don’t want to spend money to purchase these items then Garena has got you covered. The developers of this game roll out redeem codes on a daily basis so that the gamers can avail the premium items for free using the codes. These codes are valid for one day and can be used to collect rewards on the official redemption website of Garena Free Fire. To get today’s Garena Free Fire redeem codes, read this story till the end.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 7th December

FF10 HXQB BH2J

FF10 1TSN JX6E

FF11 DAKX 4WHV

FFAC 2YXE 6RF2

FF10 GCGX RNHY

FFIC JGW9 NKYT

TJ57 OSSD N5AP

W0JJ AFV3 TU5E

MJTF AER8 UOPI 6

SDAW R88Y O16U B

XUW3 FNK7 AV8N

3IBB MSL7 AK8G

NHKJ U88T REQW

4ST1 ZTBE 2RP9

B6IY CTNH 4PV3

Steps to collect rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 7th December

You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first. Now you need to login using your Instagram ID, Google ID, Twitter ID, Apple ID or your Huawei ID if you have one. The players with a guest account are not eligible to use the Garena Free Fire redeem codes and collect free rewards so it is very important to link your social media accounts. After you have logged in, you will have to insert the Garena Free Fire redeem codes in the box correctly and press OK to confirm and proceed further. However, you can copy the codes from this story and paste it in the insert box on the Garena Free Fire official redemption website. The rewards are sent to the player’s in-game mail once the redeem codes are inserted correctly and then clicked on OK. Usually the rewards are sent immediately but sometimes it can take up to 24 hours to reflect.

