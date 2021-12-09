Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 9th December; Steps to collect free rewards

Garena Free Fire is currently the most popular battle royale game title and the reason behind is that the gamers get rewarded for playing this game. The developers offer premium items such as weapon skins, outfits, characters, etc so that the love for this game increases and the fans play the game with more enthusiasm. These premium items can be availed for free using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes or taking parts in events and challenges. However, these items can also be purchased from the in-game store using the diamonds. The developers of this well-known battle royale game releases Garena Free Fire redeem codes on a daily basis so that the premium items can be collected as free rewards. These redeem codes can be used on Garena’s official redemption website and they are valid only for one day or if they have reached the maximum redemption limit, whichever comes first. Here we have Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 9th December so read the story till the end if you want to collect free rewards.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 9th December

FVCX X4R5 T6NU

F7VB ERNT YUJN

FIGB 87VC TXRS

FSGA B2N3 M4KR

FMYH JN8B 7VYC

FBNJ I876 TGRN

FG54 IUYT REDS

FI8U YTFV BNMK

FTGH W345 Y3IO

FBNM KOS8 F7YR

F5TI YH7B F65C

FVCY TXGA WB34

FW6V LMLO 9Y8G

FBO8 7YHT NGI5

Steps to collect free rewards using the Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 9th December

You will have to visit the Garena Free Fire official redemption website first. Now you need to login using your Instagram ID, Google ID, Twitter ID, Apple ID or your Huawei ID if you have one. The players with a guest account are not eligible to use the Garena Free Fire redeem codes and collect free rewards so it is very important to link your social media accounts. After you have logged in, you will have to insert the Garena Free Fire redeem codes in the box correctly and press OK to confirm and proceed further. However, you can copy the codes from this story and paste it in the insert box on the Garena Free Fire official redemption website. The rewards are sent to the player’s in-game mail once the redeem codes are inserted correctly and then clicked on OK. Usually the rewards are sent immediately but sometimes it can take up to 24 hours to reflect.

