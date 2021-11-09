Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 9th November; Read more

Garena Free Fire is the most popular battle royale game that is available on Play Store. The developers roll out the redeem codes for the gamers who can use them to collect rewards. The premium items in the Garena Free Fire game can be collected by using diamonds. The diamonds can be purchased by cash and not everyone can do it so for them the developers release the redeem codes.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes for 9th : How to claim

Redeem codes

QNUH 4C1G 3QBQ

FBNM JKIU TRED

FNJI U7Y6 TRFC

FNHJ UYTR FICV

FTRF VBHJ F187

9SR8 E1WJ EHF6

FVBN JUYT GVF4

FMKI UY6T 5RED

FFGB VIXS AI24

FBJK I9Z7 F65R

FIH8 FS76 F5TR

F7YD TRFD IVBN

FJKI 8U7Y 6TRF

FBNJ 187Y 6TGH

FSER 5T6Y 7U8I

FR56 7UIK JHGF

FFGT YHJN JKI8

FXCV BICX SIED

Steps to claim the redeem codes

Visit the official rewards redemption site of Garena Free Fire. Log in using your social media or Apple ID and Huawei ID The guest accounts are not eligible for redemption. Enter the redeem code correctly in the text box and press confirm. The rewards are sent to the in-game mail where you can claim it. Sometimes it takes up to 24 hours to send the rewards.

There are few ways to earn diamonds for free using Google Opinion Rewards, Booyah! App, Easy Rewards and Poll Pay app.

