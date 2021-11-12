Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today; How to claim rewards

The premium items in Garena Free Fire royale battle game are available through diamonds and you have to pay cash if you want to collect the diamonds. So the redeem codes and events are the choices for you if you want to avail premium items in Free Fire. The redeem codes are the best and convenient as it will let you get rewards quickly with ease. The developers roll out a list of codes that can be used to collect free rewards and different premium items.

Garena Free Fire redeem codes

Redeem codes

F7UI JHBG FDFR

F9IU JHGV CDSE

ERTY HJNB VCDS

FFE4 E0DI KX2D

FFXV GG8 NU4YB

FF5X ZSZM 6LEF

ID9S 3QJK AFHX

WHYG N3J2 9VZU

30VT N544 3GFQ

8FEU QJXP DKA7 F0KM JNBV CXSD

8JKN XUB9 6C9P

JIMY LVT4 6V2Z

FFX6 0C2II VYU

FFA0 ES11 YL2D

FFA9 UVHX 4H7D

FF7W SM0C N44Z

Steps to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire

Go to the Garena Free Fire rewards redemption site. Sign in using your account that is linked with social media. Guest accounts are not eligible to collect rewards. Enter the redeem code and check that it is correct. FF101N59GPA5 Press the confirm option to proceed further.

The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail so you can collect it from there. Normally they are sent immediately but sometimes it may take up to 24 hours.