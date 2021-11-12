Garena Free Fire redeem codes for today; How to claim rewards
The premium items in Garena Free Fire royale battle game are available through diamonds and you have to pay cash if you want to collect the diamonds. So the redeem codes and events are the choices for you if you want to avail premium items in Free Fire. The redeem codes are the best and convenient as it will let you get rewards quickly with ease. The developers roll out a list of codes that can be used to collect free rewards and different premium items.
Garena Free Fire redeem codes
Redeem codes
F7UI JHBG FDFR
F9IU JHGV CDSE
ERTY HJNB VCDS
FFE4 E0DI KX2D
FFXV GG8 NU4YB
FF5X ZSZM 6LEF
ID9S 3QJK AFHX
WHYG N3J2 9VZU
30VT N544 3GFQ
8FEU QJXP DKA7 F0KM JNBV CXSD
8JKN XUB9 6C9P
JIMY LVT4 6V2Z
FFX6 0C2II VYU
FFA0 ES11 YL2D
FFA9 UVHX 4H7D
FF7W SM0C N44Z
Steps to use redeem codes in Garena Free Fire
- Go to the Garena Free Fire rewards redemption site.
- Sign in using your account that is linked with social media. Guest accounts are not eligible to collect rewards.
- Enter the redeem code and check that it is correct. FF101N59GPA5
- Press the confirm option to proceed further.
The rewards will be sent to your in-game mail so you can collect it from there. Normally they are sent immediately but sometimes it may take up to 24 hours. For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.