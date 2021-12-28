Garena Free Fire’s New Alpine Map Making Debut on New Year with New Additions

Fans of Free Fire can get ready for a new map arriving in the New Year, as well as New Age Day on January 1, 2022. After weeks of blizzardous content and hard-won frost battles, Free Fire's New Age Campaign will reach a thrilling conclusion with the release of a new, permanent spring-themed Alpine terrain, as well as limited-time activities and missions.

What’s New in the Alpine Map

Survivors who want to improve their Free Fire experience and put their abilities to the test in new territory on the Alpine Map won't have to wait much longer, as both the ranked Battle Royale mode and the traditional mode will be accessible on January 1st.

By engaging in in-game matches, survivors can collect over 100 Magic Cube Fragments, which can be exchanged for exclusive goodies in the Magic Cube Exchange Store! In addition, once players have accumulated enough New Age tokens, a variety of time-limited bundles, such as the Winter Icerunner outfit bundle, will be redeemed through the exchange store in the New Age main activity. On the 1st of January, players that log in will receive their own Yeti pet, which they can use in battle.

Alpine will become a permanent part of Free Fire on January 1st, allowing players to explore the ins and outs of the game. Alpine is a southern island that was once a fishing community before becoming a military stronghold during the winter war when Team Elite battled villains Mr Red and Yeti for control of the stolen energy core.

Vantage

The Vantage zone consists of a number of buildings with varying structures and a number of wide roadways connecting them. The warehouse in the area's centre has become a critical control point for the battle.

Railroad

The railroad zone's major focal point is the station, which has many cabins on the platform. The commanding height flyover is a primary point to be competed over, whether you're on the platform or in the main body of the station. In this location, there is no such thing as a safe zone, and users must remain attentive at all times to prevent becoming prey to others.

Dock

Except for two warehouses, there are no other structures in the dock area. Instead, a structure made up of a huge number of containers exists.

