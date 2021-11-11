Garena Revealed Dates for Free Fire World Series 2022, To Be Held in May

Garena’s most awaited worldwide event, Free Fire World Series 2022 (FFWS 2022) will take place in May 2022. Garena has officially revealed the dates of the FFWS 2022 with Play-Ins starting from 14th May 2022 and Finals on 21st May 2022.

In the coming months, the qualifiers for FFWS 2022 will be held throughout different regions, with the top teams gaining the right to compete for the grand prize. The FFWS 2022 will be the third edition of the title's most awaited worldwide event, which will bring together the top teams from across the world to battle for the title of best.

The Free Fire World Series is the ultimate competition that provides a platform in which the best teams from all over the world compete for the global title and a big prize pool.

In 2021, the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore (FFWS 2021 SG) drew a record-breaking number of viewers across different platforms. According to Esports Charts, the Finals of the FFWS 2021 SG attracted 5.4 million concurrent online viewers, the largest peak viewership of any esports match in history, excluding Chinese platforms. Teams from the Indian subcontinent were forbidden from entering Singapore during the previous edition, resulting in their expulsion from the competition. Despite this, the Hindi feed attracted 1.6 million live watchers, demonstrating the game's popularity in India.

The FFWS was expected to hold its third edition in late 2021. However, due to a new wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, holding the event offline proved logistically impossible. As a result, Garena has announced that the FFWS 2022 qualification procedure will commence in the next months, as well as two regional contests (Asia Championship and EMEA Invitational).

In 2019, the World Series debuted with a prize pool of $400,000. The tournament was conducted in Brazil, where Corinthians, a popular favourite, were named champions. In 2020, the Continental Series took its place. The competition, on the other hand, makes a comeback in 2021. The FFWS 2021 was held in Singapore and was a LAN event. The prize pool was increased by 500 per cent to $2 million, and Thai team Phoenix Force won the series in 2021.

