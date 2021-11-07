Genshin Impact 2.3 official release date announced; all you need to know

The Genshin Impact 2.3 will be released on November 23rd and 24th in all regions. The specific date of release may vary according to your location. American players will get this on 23rd November and Europeans and Asian players will get this on 24th November. The Albedo rerun will be the 1st Genshin Impact 2.3 banner and the Hu Tao's banner will end.

Players will enjoy this new update as there is a lot of new content with this update. The new update will bring new characters, artifacts, enemies, and along with that, the update will also bring new events to entertain the travellers.

Region-wise release date of Genshin Impact 2.3

This new update will bring an event called Shadows Amidst Snowstorms. Along with that, the new Genshin Impact 2.3 update will also bring Albedo and it will give an award as a sword which will be known as Cinnabar Spindle. On the other half of the update, it will bring Itto and Gorou as new characters. You will get this new update by 23rd or 24th November although the actual release date will be dependent on where you live.

For American players

If you live in America then Genshin Impact 2.3 will be released on 23rd November 2021. We have also gathered information about when this update will be available in each American time zone. As it will get released in Hawaii-Aleutian at Standard Time: 17:00, Alaskan at Standard Time: 18:00, Pacific at Standard Time: 19:00, Mountain at Standard Time: 20:00, Central at Standard Time: 21:00, Eastern at Standard Time: 22:00.

This means that American players will be able to play the new Jensen impact 2.3 by late evening or midnight.

For European players

If you are a European player then you will be able to get this update on 24th November 2021. But you should note that in Western Europe the maintenance of this update will get started one day earlier. We have gathered information about the maintenance for Genshin Impact 2.3 for each time zone as it will be at 3:00 for Greenwich Mean, 3:00 for Western European, 4:00 for Central European, and 6:00 for Moscow. Apart from that, all the other European countries will get this update on 24th November 2021. If you're a European player then you'll be able to play Genshin Impact 2.3 early in the morning.

For Asian players

If you are an Asian player then you will be able to get this update on 24th November 2021. The Genshin Impact 2.3 will be available in India at 8:30, China at 11:00, Filipino at 11:00, Korean at 12:00, and Japanese at 12:00. But Asian players will get this update a bit later than the European players. If you are an Asian player then you will be able to play this gameGenshin Impact 2.3 by the afternoon of 24th November 2021.