Genshin Impact 2.3 Update Livestream, New Events, Bosses and Weapons Announced

Genshin Impact Version 2.3 Special Program Livestream has recently sprung a couple of significant surprises on its fanbase. Eula, the dark horse, arrived out of nowhere as a restricted five-star character to share the spotlight with Albedo. Fans may consider future bosses to face off against, as well as formidable new equipment. The items released in the 2.3 updates are appropriate for several new characters, and so are the weapons. Everything that was announced during the broadcast for the Genshin Impact 2.3 update is listed below.

New Events

Shadows Amidst Snowstorms Event

The main event of Genshin Impact Version 2.3 transports players to the treacherous Dragonspine heights. The plot centres around the Adventurer's Guild's "winter training," a custom that joins seasoned members with new recruits in this freezing hellscape to hone their skills. The recognisable faces of Mondstadt seen braving the weather in the trailer include Eula, Amber, Bennet, and Albedo. Dragonspine has always been an important component of Albedo's symbology, and it appears that he will take the lead in driving the plot of this event.

Genshin Impact also has a charming wintery treat in store: snowman creation. During Shadows Amidst Snowstorms, players can collect snowman components and build their own Frosty, sharing pieces with pals. The snowman lives on as a beautiful element in the Serenitea Pot even after the celebration is over.

Warrior Dog Event

The Warrior Dog event builds on the canine motif introduced in Version 2.3, sending the canine on a surveillance quest to find lost creatures in Inazuma. With illusions, a magical, sword-wielding dog protects the site perimeters. Travellers that successfully sneak past this dog are rewarded with Primogems, EXP Materials, Mora, and a game-changing new technology called the Omni Ubiquity Net. Players can collect "blueprints" of creatures they see in the wild and use the Ubiquity Net to duplicate their forms in the Serenitea Pot — the new, more humanitarian approach to catching Pokemon.

New Bosses in Genshin Impact 2.3 Update

Fell Whopperflower

The Fell Whopperflower is a new boss in Genshin Impact 2.3. The boss is supposed to be a component of Albedo's event and will most likely play a significant role in the questline.

The gigantic opponent intends to use Cryo as well as a frightening new set of assaults. To knock down this huge whopperflower, players will most likely require a strong squad. When the Shadows Amidst Snowstorms event occurs in 2.3, they'll be able to take it on.

Golden Wolflord

The Golden Wolflord is a new boss that will drop goods required to ascend Arataki Itto in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update. This formidable opponent will soar above the players and attack with a slew of devastating AOE strikes.

Players will need to manage their healing wisely, as the monster will inflict the corrosion status, which is identical to that of smaller wolf opponents. To take down this big opponent, players will need to work their distance properly, and bringing a powerful ranged character can help a lot. For those without a solid ranged option, the boss will enter a condition of paralysis following its most powerful attack.

New Artifacts and Weapons

Redhorn Stonethresher

The Redhorn Stonethresher, probably Arataki Itto's iconic weapon, was finally shown to Genshin fans. The 5-star claymore is expected to be the Weapon Banner companion to Itto's debut in Phase 2. There are some new artefact sets as well which will be available: Husk of Opulent Dreams for DEF-scaling Geo characters and Ocean-Hued Clam for Kokomi. On Seirai Island, these artifact sets will share a domain.

Cinabar Spindle

The Cinnabar Spindle is another potent weapon included in this release. This weapon is ideally suited for Albedo and will be given away for free as part of the new Dragonspine event. This 4-star sword gives him a tonne of Defense and can significantly boost his Elemental Skill.

