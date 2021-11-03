Genshin Impact: 5 reasons to get Hu Tao; Read more

by Omair Pall   |  Updated on Nov 03, 2021
   
The banners of the event have been rotated as the Genshin Impact 2.2 version is at the halfway point. The second rerun banner of Childe has come to an end as now Hu Tao’s first rerun has started. The powerful Pyro DPS can now be summoned by the players of Genshin Impact. Hu Tao is at the top of tier lists and we have explained the reasons in this story, so read it till the end. 

 

5 Reasons to summon Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

  1. The Hu Tao players need to master some unique mechanics. When Hu Tao is infused with Pyro, the animations for the charged attacks can be cancelled. Hu Tao is benefited with every dash cancels and jump cancels.The players will enjoy summoning Hu Tao as they will get to learn new mechanics. 
  2. Xingqiu is a necessary DPS if the players want to summon Hu Tao. It causes high damage to Pyro characters and Hu Tao will also be affected if you use it. The Vaporixe reaction causes most damage in the game and it is very valuable to maintain a well-built Xingqiu.
  3. Hu Tao’s burst damage is one of the best weapons in Genshin Impact.The burst causes 617% ATK damage at Talent level 10 if she has low HP. When Hu Tao’s health is low her Sanguine Rogue talent adds to the burst damage. 
  4. Hu Tao performs best when her health is low and she gets a 33% Pyro damage bonus when her health is 50% because of her Sanguine Rouge talent. There is a risk in choosing a character whose health is low; however, Hu Tao has self healing abilities and it helps in counteracting the risks. 
  5. There are a lot of Genshin Impact gamers who have already summoned Hu tao so they have a good reason to wish for her again. While Hu Tao is in Paramita Papilio state her charged attacks do not consume stamina. So she can create more Pyro infused attacks. 

