Genshin Impact Archon Quest Coming on January 5 with New Events; Read More

Genshin Impact is bringing a new quest for its fan dubbed Archon Quest. With the 2.4 patch update, Genshin Impact will offer a completely new Archon Quest. The Archon quest is called "The Crane Returns on the Wind." The Archon quest will be released on January 5, 2022, and will be available indefinitely after that. Archon quests are usually part of Genshin Impact's primary storyline.

Genshin Impact Archon Quest

Players will be taken back to Liyue in the new Archon Quest that will be published with patch update 2.4. The main plot of this quest is meant to return players to Liyue's Jade Chamber.

The original Jade Chamber was destroyed during Liyue's primary questline's combat against Osial. To safeguard her country, Ningguang smashed the Jade Chamber over the gigantic sea monster. However, it appears that Ningguang and the others are re-constructing the Jade chamber, as many believe it is an important part of Liyue. Liyue does not appear to be without hazard. It's possible that the Jade chamber will have to be sacrificed a second time.

Ningguang will not be alone in her fight against the impending dangers, as she will be accompanied by the Traveler, Beidou, Shenhe, Keqing, and Ganyu. As a result, the gamers will be treated to a fantastic tale that promises to be both entertaining and thrilling.

However, there is one criterion that must be met in order to complete this Archon Quest. The Archon Quest "Chapter I Act III: A New Star Approaches" must be completed by the players. There are no criteria for Adventure Rank. As a result, even low-level players will be able to participate in the Archon Quest.

This quest will be available as soon as patch 2.4 is released and will be available indefinitely. As a result, players who have not yet completed this quest will have plenty of time to do so.

Other Event Details

The event has three trial rounds. Every two days, starting on the first day of the event, a new trial round will open. To make the trials go more smoothly, use the Smoldersleet Potion's abilities.

Each trial round includes four-floor challenges. When you finish a floor challenge in a trial round, the Smoldersleet Potion you used in that challenge will be spent once your trial progress is saved. When progress is saved, the characters involved will also enter Standby Mode. To remove their Standby status, complete the next floor. This will allow them to return to the field.

You can restart your trial at any time, restoring your Smoldersleet Potions, the difficulty and progress of all floors, and your character state.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our YouTube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.