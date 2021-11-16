Genshin Impact; Guide to Ascension, bosses and builds

Albedo is getting a re-run in the Genshin Impact 2.3 update. The Chief Alchemist Albedo was first released in the second expansion of the game and is a powerful Geo support unit that has a plethora of friendly builds that are free to play. This guide will let you know everything to complete the Ascension Material locations and the builds.

Genshin Impact 2.3: Guide to Albedo’s Ascension

Albedo is a sword user and to get him ascended to the level 80/90 you will require the following:

Ascension 1- Level 20

20,000 Mora

3 Divining Scroll

3 Cecilia

1 Prithiva Topaz Silver

Ascension 2- Level 40

40,000 Mora

15 Divining Scroll

10 Cecilia

2 Basalt Pillar

3 Prithiva Topaz Fragment

Ascension 3- Level 50

60,000 Mora

12 Sealed Scroll

20 Cecilia

4 Basalt Pillar

6 Prithiva Topaz Fragment

Ascension 4- Level 60

80,000Mora

18 Sealed Scroll

30 Cecilia

8 Basalt Pillar

3 Prithiva Topaz Chunk

Ascension 5- Level 70

1,00,000 Mora

12 Forbidden Curse Scroll

45 Cecilia

12 Basalt Pillar

6 Prithiva Topaz Chunk

Ascension 6- Level 80

1,20,000 Mora

24 Forbidden Curse Scroll

60 Cecilia

20 Basalt Pillar

6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstone

You will require a total of 9 Prithiva Topaz Fragments, 9 Prithiva Topaz Chunks, 1 Prithiva Topaz Silver, 18 Divining Scroll, 6 Prithiva Topaz Gemstones, 36 Forbidden Curse Scroll, 30 Sealed Scroll, 46 Basalt Pillar and 168 Cecilia to get Albedo Ascended to Level 80/90.

Albedo is a one-handed sword user and can be built as a DPS; however, it will be best to give him a sub-DPS role as the Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst abilities of Albedo provide huge damage. The Solar Isotoma and Elemental Skill should be cast in every fight to maximise Albedo’s damage. Albedo’s Elemental Burst ability generates seven Fatal Blossoms that explode and deal a ton of damage when there is a Solar Isotoma on the field.

The ideal teammates for Albedo are Sucrose and Venti as they can gather the foes at one place so that all enemies can be taken down by one blossom.

