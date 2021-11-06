Genshin Impact: Thoma Ascension Materials Guide; Read More
Thoma is a new four-star character that has arrived in Genshin Impact. After the rate-up feature, he will be entering the normal Wish pool feature and is in the first rerun banner of Hu Tao. Thoma is the players’ favourite character and is a powerful support unit. He can offer solid defenses when the players build it properly. Follow the Thoma guide to complete builds and material locations.
Genshin Impact: Thoma Guide to Ascension
The players will require the following to get Thoma Ascended to level 80/90:
Ascension 1: Level 20
- 20,000 Mora
- 3 Treasure Hoarder Insignia
- 3 Fluorescent Fungus
- 1 Agnidus Agate Silver
Ascension 2: Level 40
- 40,000 Mora
- 15 Treasure Hoarder Insignia
- 10 Fluorescent Fungus
- 2 Smoldering Pearl
- 3 Agnidus Agate Fragment
Ascension: Level 50
- 60,000 Mora
- 12 Silver Raven Insignia
- 20 Fluorescent Fungus
- 4 Smoldering Pearl
- 6 Agnidus Agate Fragment
Ascension: Level 60
- 80,000 Mora
- 18 Silver Raven Insignia
- 30 Fluorescent Fungus
- 8 Smoldering Pearl
- 3 Agnidus Agate Chunk
Ascension: Level 70
- 1,00,000 Mora
- 12 Golden raven Insignia
- 45 Fluorescent Fungus
- 12 Smoldering Pearl
- 6 Agnidus Agate Chunk
Ascension: Level 80
- 1,20,000 Mora
- 24 Golden Raven Insignia
- 60 Fluorescent Fungus
- 20 Smoldering Pearl
- 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone
The players will require 9 Agnidus Agate Fragments, 9 Agnidus Agate Chunks, 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstones, 30 Silver Raven Insignia, 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 36 Golden Raven Insignia, 168 Fluorescent Fungus and 46 Smoldering Pearl.
For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.