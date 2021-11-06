Genshin Impact: Thoma Ascension Materials Guide; Read More

Thoma is a new four-star character that has arrived in Genshin Impact. After the rate-up feature, he will be entering the normal Wish pool feature and is in the first rerun banner of Hu Tao. Thoma is the players’ favourite character and is a powerful support unit. He can offer solid defenses when the players build it properly. Follow the Thoma guide to complete builds and material locations. 

Genshin Impact: Thoma Guide to Ascension

The players will require the following to get Thoma Ascended to level 80/90: 

Ascension 1: Level 20

  1. 20,000 Mora
  2. 3 Treasure Hoarder Insignia
  3. 3 Fluorescent  Fungus
  4. 1 Agnidus Agate Silver

Ascension 2: Level 40

  1. 40,000 Mora
  2. 15 Treasure Hoarder Insignia
  3. 10 Fluorescent Fungus
  4. 2 Smoldering Pearl
  5. 3 Agnidus Agate Fragment 

Ascension: Level 50

  1. 60,000 Mora
  2. 12 Silver Raven Insignia
  3. 20 Fluorescent Fungus
  4. 4 Smoldering Pearl
  5. 6 Agnidus Agate Fragment

Ascension: Level 60

  1. 80,000 Mora
  2. 18 Silver Raven Insignia
  3. 30 Fluorescent Fungus
  4. 8 Smoldering Pearl
  5. 3 Agnidus Agate Chunk

Ascension: Level 70

  1. 1,00,000 Mora
  2. 12 Golden raven Insignia
  3. 45 Fluorescent Fungus
  4. 12 Smoldering Pearl
  5. 6 Agnidus Agate Chunk

Ascension: Level 80

  1. 1,20,000 Mora
  2. 24 Golden Raven Insignia 
  3. 60 Fluorescent Fungus
  4. 20 Smoldering Pearl
  5. 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

The players will require 9 Agnidus Agate Fragments, 9 Agnidus Agate Chunks, 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstones, 30 Silver Raven Insignia, 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 36 Golden Raven Insignia, 168 Fluorescent Fungus and 46 Smoldering Pearl. 

