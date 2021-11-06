Genshin Impact: Thoma Ascension Materials Guide; Read More

Thoma is a new four-star character that has arrived in Genshin Impact. After the rate-up feature, he will be entering the normal Wish pool feature and is in the first rerun banner of Hu Tao. Thoma is the players’ favourite character and is a powerful support unit. He can offer solid defenses when the players build it properly. Follow the Thoma guide to complete builds and material locations.

Genshin Impact: Thoma Guide to Ascension

The players will require the following to get Thoma Ascended to level 80/90:

Ascension 1: Level 20

20,000 Mora 3 Treasure Hoarder Insignia 3 Fluorescent Fungus 1 Agnidus Agate Silver

Ascension 2: Level 40

40,000 Mora 15 Treasure Hoarder Insignia 10 Fluorescent Fungus 2 Smoldering Pearl 3 Agnidus Agate Fragment

Ascension: Level 50

60,000 Mora 12 Silver Raven Insignia 20 Fluorescent Fungus 4 Smoldering Pearl 6 Agnidus Agate Fragment

Ascension: Level 60

80,000 Mora 18 Silver Raven Insignia 30 Fluorescent Fungus 8 Smoldering Pearl 3 Agnidus Agate Chunk

Ascension: Level 70

1,00,000 Mora 12 Golden raven Insignia 45 Fluorescent Fungus 12 Smoldering Pearl 6 Agnidus Agate Chunk

Ascension: Level 80

1,20,000 Mora 24 Golden Raven Insignia 60 Fluorescent Fungus 20 Smoldering Pearl 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstone

The players will require 9 Agnidus Agate Fragments, 9 Agnidus Agate Chunks, 1 Agnidus Agate Sliver, 6 Agnidus Agate Gemstones, 30 Silver Raven Insignia, 18 Treasure Hoarder Insignia, 36 Golden Raven Insignia, 168 Fluorescent Fungus and 46 Smoldering Pearl.

For more tech related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.