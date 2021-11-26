Get $500K Reward and Other Discounts on Black Friday Sale in GTA Online; Read More to Know-How

Everyone is looking out for the Black Friday sales in every segment and it is a significant day for bargain hunters and people on a tight budget. Whereas many games are typically discounted at this time, in-game universes, such as Grand Theft Auto Online, frequently mark the event. On the occasion of Thanksgiving, Rockstar is giving away $500,000 on GTA Online. Although this isn't the first time a monetary prize has been presented in the game, it is unusual.

How to Get $500K in GTA Online

By merely logging in to GTA Online throughout this week (November 25 to December 2), players will earn a free additional monetary prize. The player's account will be awarded $500,000 72 hours after logging in starting December 2.

While $500,000 isn't a lot of money in GTA Online, it's always nice to acquire free money. Furthermore, this award is worth the same as a Bull Shark Card. When it comes to GTA Online money, Rockstar's biggest source of income is Shark Cards.

Other offers in GTA Online Black Friday Sale

From November 26 to November 29, GTA Online is offering a special selection of vehicles, as well as a 40% discount on all Super Yachts and their Upgrades, Renovations, and Modifications, to commemorate this American tradition of breaking down the doors of local malls.

GTA Online has unveiled its Black Friday bargains and incentives for 2021, which provide a 40%–50% discount on an assortment of treasured vehicles, including the flying Oppressor and Deluxo, and boats and their renovations.

The most recent offers are essentially identical to handing out a Shark Card to every participant. As a result, despite the small amount, players should spend the money wisely to get the most out of it. Purchasing property upgrades is usually a wonderful approach to do so.

Grand Theft Auto Online is accessible on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions in development.

