Get discount on Diamond and Weapon royale on Free Fire New Year flash sale event

Currently, the Free Fire New Year flash sale is going on and it is offering a huge discount on Diamond royale and Weapon royale. Along with that, the developers have also added the new unique mystery bonus top-up in the game to celebrate the new year. Developers of the Free-Fire always bring new and exciting outfits and gun skins as a reward for users in the Diamond royale and Weapon royale to attend the rewards users are required diamonds to make a spin in the Luck royale.

Usually the prices for a spin vary depending on your region. Particular prices for the Indian server for Diamond royale's one spin cost 60 diamonds and 10 + 1 spin will cost 600 diamonds. In Weapon Royale one spin will cost 40 diamonds and 10 + 1 spin will cost 400 diamonds.

The cost of diamonds is extremely expensive for some players, that's why they don't use it here. But fortunately, developers usually bring discounts on Diamond and Weapon royale so that users can get new diamonds at discounted rates.

Free Fire New Year flash sale

Developers of the Free Fire have brought the New Year Flash sale for the Free Fire players during this sale you can get spins in Weapon royale and Diamond royale at discounted rates. Currently, the single spin in both the Royal will cost 10 diamonds and 10 + 1 will cost 100 diamonds. The current price cut is applicable only on 2nd January 2022.

In the current New Year Flash, sale developers are offering an 83% discount on Diamond royale and a 75% discount on Weapon royale. Along with that players can also get enchanted fable bundles and treatment sniper ice bones with some other cosmetic items from its Luck royale.

To get rewards users can open Free Fire and select the Luck royale section. Along with that users can also select the desired type of spins at discounted rates.

If you are a Free Fire player and wanted to buy spins from Diamond or Weapon royale then this is a good opportunity for you as the spins are available at a discounted rate. With a few 100 diamonds you might also get some bundle and gun skins.