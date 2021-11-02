Get Spikey Spine Gloo Wall Skin in Garena Free Fire Diwali Pass; Read More to Know-How

Get Spikey Spine Gloo Wall Skin in Garena Free Fire in Diwali Pass; Read More to Know-How

Free Fire features a variety of intriguing cosmetics, such as outfits and skins for weaponry, vehicles, and even utility items like grenades and Gloo Walls. Although some cosmetics can be purchased in the market, they are frequently included in events or Elite Pass prizes. Garena Free Fires Diwali Pass event is one of the exciting and most recent Diwali event, and it includes a slew of new cosmetics. The Diwali Pass event consists of three unique events that players must complete in order to receive separate rewards. It costs 99 gems to purchase the Diwali Pass, which unlocks the quests and rewards. Login events, daily missions, and even a fortunate wheel draw are all included in the missions.

get_spikey_spine_gloo_wall_skin_in_garena_free_fire_in_diwali_pass_read_more_to_know_how.jpg

Getting Spikey Spine Gloo Wall Skin

Gloo Wall skins are the rarest of all treasures, therefore players will take advantage of any chance to obtain them. The Diwali Pass of the Free Fire will provide an opportunity to the players to get the Spikey Spin Gloo Wall as a reward.

Gloo Wall-Spikey Spine is a bonus daily login reward for players. Once users have earned all seven daily login prizes, they will be entitled to receive the additional items. If a player misses a prize on a given day, they can make up the difference by buying it with diamonds. It's also worth remembering that the cost of redeeming a missed daily prize increases with each passing day. As a result, interested individuals should obtain the pass as soon as possible.

get_spikey_spine_gloo_wall_skin_in_garena_free_fire_as_diwali_bonus_reward_read_more_to_know_how_1.jpg

Activating the Diwali Pass

  1. To get started, gamers must first go to the Diwali Pass portal and activate it.       
  2. They can next choose Daily Login Incentives to claim all of the daily rewards.
  • Day 1: AN94 – Tornado Bolt
  • Day 2: Diwali Dino
  • Day 3: AN94 – Tsunami Bolt
  • Day 4: Cricket Master
  • Day 5: AN94 – Twilight Bolt
  • Day 6: Bhangra
  • Day 7: AN94 – Wildfire Bolt         
  1. The claim button beside the Gloo Wall will be enabled once they have earned all of the goodies. To obtain the object, they must click on it.

