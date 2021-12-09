God of War PC system requirements revealed, Read more to find out if you have the recommended configuration

The PC system requirements for God of War have been revealed, and it doesn't take much to get into Midgard with visuals that are at least on par with the PS4 version.

Nvidia's official blog revealed the required PC specs for God of War, as well as confirmation that players with RTX cards will be able to use Nvidia DLSS for better graphics at a lower performance premium and Nvidia Reflex for more responsive-controlling visuals. When God of War launches on Steam and the Epic Games Store on January 14, 2022, it will also support uncapped framerates.

The blog post divides the God of War PC system requirements into multiple categories based on desired performance, with some highlights shown in a new trailer if you're a visual learner. Take note that these specs are straight from Nvidia, so there are no AMD GPU options - but comparable Radeon cards should be able to play God of War without bursting into flames.

God of War PC minimum system requirements

Average performance: 720p at 30FPS

Graphics settings: Low

GPU: Nvidia GTX 960 (4 GB)

CPU: Intel i5-2500k (4 core 3.3 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (4 core 3.1 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB DDR

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809)

Storage: 70 GB HDD (SSD recommended)

God of War PC recommended system requirements

Average performance: 1080p at 30FPS

Graphics settings: Original

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1060 (6 GB)

CPU: Intel i5-6600k (4 core 3.5 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 5 2400 G (4 core 3.6 GHz)

RAM: 8 GB DDR

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809)

Storage: 70 GB SSD

God of War PC ultra system requirements

Average performance: 4K at 60FPS

Graphics settings: Ultra

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3080 (10 GB)

CPU: Intel i9-9900k (8 core 3.6 GHz) or AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (16 core 3.5 GHz)

RAM: 16 GB DDR

OS: Windows 10 64-bit (version 1809)

Storage: 70 GB SSD

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.