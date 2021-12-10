Google announced Android games to Windows in 2022

Thanks to projects like Android x86 and Bluestacks, it's been possible to play Android games on Windows for almost as long as Android has existed. Microsoft has recently begun to integrate an Android app layer directly into Windows, with software available for download from the Amazon Appstore (or you can sideload apps and games). Now it appears that Google is ready to develop its own system for playing Android games on PCs.

The Game Awards were held on Thursday night, and while there wasn't much in the way of Android news, Google made a surprise announcement. In 2022, Google will release a Google Play Games app for Windows PCs, according to the company. "This Google built product brings the best of Google Play Games to more laptops and desktops, and we are thrilled to expand our platform for players to enjoy their favourite Android games even more," Greg Hartrell, Google's product director of games on Android and Google Play, told The Verge.

Google hasn't revealed much about how it works or which games will be available at the moment. Google did confirm that the app was created entirely by Google, with no help from Microsoft, Bluestacks, or other third-party developers. Games will run locally on your PC rather than being streamed from a cloud server, and they will work with Windows 10 and newer. Only Windows 11 is compatible with Microsoft's virtualization layer for Android apps.

Chromebooks can already run Android games and apps, so switching to a different desktop platform shouldn't be too difficult (besides the technical challenges). The fact that Google is developing its own software with (presumably) full Play Services support may persuade fewer game developers to support an Amazon Appstore version, which would be required for

Microsoft's Android compatibility layer work without requiring users to sideload apps. Google, on the other hand, appears to be uninterested in running standard Android apps on Windows, whereas Microsoft's implementation allows both apps and games to run.

