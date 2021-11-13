Grand Theft Auto: Trilogy-The Definitive Edition Pulled Down from Rockstar Games PC Store

Rockstar Games' recent update must have disappointed GTA fans. The Rockstar Games Launcher went down shortly after the release of GTA: The Definitive Edition. According to a recent development, Grand Theft Auto: The Definitive Edition has been pulled from the PC market, probably due to ongoing issues with Rockstar's Rockstar Games Launcher service, which renders it inoperable. So far, it appears that Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is having some issues on our home platform. Rockstar Games stated shortly after the game's release on November 11 that services for the studio's launcher and associated games were "temporarily offline for maintenance."

With all of the flaws and lacklustre gameplay, the GTA Trilogy had a rocky start. While console gamers are finding the games' flaws, PC gamers are unable to play them since Rockstar has removed them from its official shops.

On the day when the GTA Trilogy was released, the Rockstar Games Launcher servers were shut down. It was also GTA Online's weekly update day, so player traffic was likely higher than usual. The interruption was caused by maintenance, and it took more than a day to get it rectified, according to Rockstar. Because the Rockstar Games Launcher is required to play on the PC platform, this only affected PC players. GTA Trilogy has also been removed from the Rockstar Games Store. All services have now been restored, and the Rockstar Games Launcher is functioning normally.

When checking the server status of all Rockstar Games services, however, gamers are met with the following message:

“The Rockstar Games Launcher has been restored. However, while we strive to delete some data files that were accidentally included in the latest versions of these games, Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy, Definitive Edition will remain unavailable to play or purchase. We apologise for any trouble this has caused, and we hope to have the correct versions of the games available to everyone as soon as possible."

This, according to Rockstar, is the primary reason for the GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy (PC) being pulled from shops. As soon as this issue is resolved, GTA 3, Vice City, and San Andreas will be available again.

