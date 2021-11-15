Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition Back on Rockstar Games Launcher After Being Fixed

Due to the sheer glitches and difficulties with the GTA: The Trilogy version, GTA fans were disappointed with its release. Following the uproar over its removal, Rockstar's Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition has been returned to the Rockstar Launcher with new updates, allowing PC fans to relive all three remastered versions. The long-awaited GTA trilogy remaster was published last week on consoles and PC, allowing gamers to relive the iconic PS2-era titles on modern platforms, overhauled with graphic refinements and gameplay enhancements.

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition is now playable for PC gamers after being inaccessible for more than 48 hours. After removing some files that were mistakenly left behind, Rockstar has relaunched the game on the Rockstar Games Store and Launcher. Furthermore, the games have so far been found to be exceedingly problematic. Console gamers have blasted the GTA Trilogy, pointing out its numerous flaws. Rockstar claims to be aware of this, noting that they are striving to enhance the "overall performance" of the games.

After Rockstar failed to show a gameplay trailer before the GTA Trilogy's debut, many players predicted this conclusion. Despite the fact that early leaked footage revealed numerous bugs in the games, people were anxious to try them out. However, as time passed, the bugs were discovered to be more widespread. The game was disabled for a completely other reason. The PC and Switch versions of the titles were discovered to contain critical files from the original GTA trilogy's development phase. Cut music files with expired licences, for example, were among the content that could lead to legal troubles.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition is now officially available on the Rockstar Launcher for PC players to play or purchase, according to an official announcement on Twitter by Rockstar Games. Rockstar apologizes for the inconvenience and says they're working to enhance the collection's overall performance in the future. Though no other details are provided then a customer care link for questions, it has been reported that the game has been updated.

PC gamers can play or buy Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition to relive all three groundbreaking sandbox games in a remastered version. Despite the collection's overall poor performance, which ended Rockstar's record of faultless games, the creators have promised to improve the remasters of their legendary open-world franchise, so players may expect more exciting news in the future.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy- Definitive Edition is currently available for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. In H1 2022, it will be released separately for iOS and Android.

