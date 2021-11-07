Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PlayStation File Sizes to be much larger than originals

Each game in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition for PlayStation is larger than the original versions—as remasters always are—but they're noticeably so. According to information discovered by Twitter user, PlaystationSize, the Definitive Editions of GTA III and GTA Vice City on PS4 are nearly five times the size of the PS2 versions. The version gap in GTA San Andreas is even more impressive: the new edition will require nearly seven times the amount of storage space as the original.

Since the GTA Definitive Editions clearly dwarf their original counterparts in file size as Rockstar has promised better graphics and smoother gameplay.

"GTA V-inspired modern controls" will be included, as well as "across-the-board visual enhancements" such as resolution upgrades and "improved visual fidelity across the world," according to Rockstar. A completely revamped lighting system, which improves the definition of shadows, environmental objects, and characters, is one of those visual improvements. On the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, the games will be able to run at 4K/60fps.

It's also worth noting that, while PlayStationSize has a good track record of being accurate with their numbers, neither Rockstar nor PlayStation has confirmed the final sizes of the GTA Definitive Edition games.

GTA: The Trilogy will be available for $60 on November 11th. On the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, a digital edition will be available. A physical edition will be available on December 7 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PS4, and will be available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PS4.

The standalone GTA: San Andreas The Definitive Edition will be available on Xbox Game Pass starting November 11 if you have the service. GTA III The Definitive Edition will be available on PlayStation Now starting December 7 if you own the service.