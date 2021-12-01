Growth of gaming and esports sector in India in the entire 2021; Let’s have a look

When COVID-19 halted traditional sports events in India, the esports and gaming industry quickly pivoted and offered virtual entertainment. With entire populations staying home, online viewership has skyrocketed. The credit for this majorly goes to the rise in the young population, increased use of smartphones, easy availability and accessibility of technology and internet, rising investment by capitalists, and appropriate distribution network. Publishers like Garena, Riot, Krafton, and more are actively involved in investing and growing Esports in India.

We manage four esports and gaming clients - Trinity Gaming, Ultimate Battle, Qlan & Esports Federation of India. Wanted to check with you if you are planning anything around the year-end stories and new year stories on the growth of gaming and esports in 2021, will help you with the spokesperson’s quotes and insights on themes like:

1. Esports is all set to make its debut at the Asian Games next year in 2022 as a proper medal event

2. Growth of Esports - Increase in player participation, viewership and watch time

3. Insights on the recent announcements around PUBG (now BGMI in India)

4. Market size, career opportunities, growth trends, and challenges in the esports and gaming industry

5. How brands started looking at gaming, esports platforms, and gaming content creators as a major advertising medium in India

Trinity Gaming

Spokespeople: Mr. Abhishek Aggarwal, Co-Founder & CEO, Trinity Gaming

Trinity Gaming, India's top gaming talent management company. They have created a unique ecosystem for the gaming content creators and currently have a clan of 250+ top creators who have been working with India's top brands. Trinity is also a Creator Service Provider (CSP) for Facebook and is responsible for the Facebook Gaming Partner Program in the Indian Region.

Ultimate Battle

Spokesperson: Mr. Tarun Gupta, Founder, Ultimate Battle, India’s first-ever one-stop online esports platform

Ultimate Battle, The platform currently hosts popular online esports tournament titles like Call of Duty, Garena Free Fire, Valorant, FIFA20, CS:GO, DOTA2, Fortnite including Chess, which has topped gamer’s preferences. UB is all geared up to roll out the inaugural edition of the All India Esports League (AIEL). Popular multiplayer games BGMI, Free Fire, Valorant, FIFA 21, and Chess have been included with whooping total prize money of INR 5 lakhs. Recently, Ultimate Battle Includes Asian Games Esports titles on its platform.

Qlan

The Gamer's Social Network is a young setup established to bridge the need to create a one-stop networking platform that would be dedicated to the esports/gaming community. It is an exclusive platform built for the community to seamlessly connect with each other and facilitate the gaming ecosystem. The app is a one-stop solution to create custom Solo, Squad, and organizations profiles, showcase gaming skills by syncing in-game statistics, access AI-enabled gamer matchmaking for verified connections. It will also help share gaming and esports content with an option to monetize early, Promote esports tournaments and IPs to a target audience, etc.

Spokespeople: Mr Sagar Nair, Co-Founder & CEO, Qlan

Esports Federation of India

Spokesperson: Mr Lokesh Suji, Director, Esports Federation of India & Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation (AESF)

ESFI is a full member of the International Esports Federation (IESF), Global Esports Federation (GEF), and Asian Esports Federation (AESF)