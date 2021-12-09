GTA Online Next Update Coming in December with Dr Dre and Franklin Clinton; Read More

The next huge content update for GTA Online has been announced, and it includes the return of Franklin Clinton from GTA 5, as well as rapper Dr. Dre. The upcoming GTA Online update will explain what Franklin has been up to since the happenings of GTA 5, as well as new methods to wreak havoc and make money. After a brief cameo in the Cayo Perico Heist update in 2020, this will be Dr. Dre's second in-universe visit.

GTA Online New Update

The latest GTA Online update, named "The Contract," will bring back Franklin Clinton, Chop the Dog, and Lamar to help Dr. Dre search down his missing phone, which includes unreleased songs, according to Rockstar Games. The new update will be released on December 15, and it will have you interacting with Franklin Clinton, giving us a look at what he's been up to since the main tale of GTA 5. Dr. Dre is the high-profile customer he needs for his new "celebrity solutions agency."

Snoop Dogg hinted earlier this year that Dr. Dre was working on a new Grand Theft Auto game, leading to suspicion that the rapper was collaborating with Rockstar on GTA 6. While there's always a chance that may happen given their apparent friendship, it's now evident that Snoop Dogg was referring to the recently released GTA Online upgrade. It's the long-running game's second major feature update this year, and it'll cap off Rockstar's 2021 in style.

New Dr. Dre tracks, an upcoming radio station, weaponry, quality of life upgrades, and much more will be included in the new update. Dr. Dre's participation in GTA Online was leaked numerous times before the official announcement, although it was unknown how big of a role he would play until now. Rockstar has promised additional information about the update in the weeks preceding up to its December 15 release, but for now, there's a teaser trailer to keep players entertained.

Rockstar Games is reportedly working on a yet-to-be-confirmed GTA 6, as well as a rerelease of GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X in 2022. Rockstar has stayed tight-lipped on many of the features of the rerelease, which will contain a lot of updates and new content for next-generation systems. With the new edition, GTA Online will keep receiving updates, although it's unclear how long they'll last or how large they'll be. The next version of GTA 5 is currently scheduled to release in March 2022, but no precise date has been set.

