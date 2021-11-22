GTA San Andreas is getting a fan remake via Far Cry 5 Dunia engine

A fan of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas has decided to remake the game using the Far Cry 5 Dunia engine.

As reported by Gamesradar.com a user known as MapEditorMaster is attempting to remake the entirety of GTA San Andreas from the ground up, according to a post on the GTA subreddit. The savvy developer also uploads their work to YouTube under the name 'GHOSTinHELL,' where it appears that they've also improved the visuals of games like Dead By Daylight.

GHOSTinHELL appears to have already remade Grove Street on the San Andreas map, including all of the roads, buildings, and surrounding foliage, as well as a character model that appears to be based on GTA San Andreas' lead character Carl Johnson, in a brief clip shared to Reddit.

According to the post's comments, GHOSTinHELL is remaking San Andreas with the Far Cry 5 Dunia engine, and plans to not only remake the map but also add "gameplay soon." The developer is reportedly creating the game from the ground up, without the use of mods or any of Rockstar's original files, and plans to document the process soon.

It's not the first time a GTA fan has attempted to modify or adapt the recently released GTA Trilogy remasters, which fell short of players' expectations. There have been a number of mods released to improve the game since its release on November 11, 2021, including a GTA Trilogy rain mod that corrects the game's hard-to-see-through heavy rain. Rockstar recently issued a statement apologising for the state of the GTA Trilogy.

The Dunia Engine was created by Kirmaan Aboobaker while he was working at Crytek. In Arabic, Persian, Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Turkish, Malay, and Swahili, the name means "World." It's based on the CryEngine, but it's been heavily tweaked for Far Cry 2. Far Cry 3 employs a more advanced version of the Dunia Engine known as Dunia 2.