Halo Infinite Beta will Reportedly Let Players to Stick to the Deathmatch Mode; Read More

The multiplayer beta for Halo Infinite has been praised so far, but one prevalent complaint is that Slayer, the game's deathmatch mode. Till now the multiplayer beta does not support a dedicated playlist in deathmatch mode. Fortunately, this thing is about to change, but not until next year. The inclusion to let the player stick to the deathmatch mode was reported by The Verge.

According to the report, a Social Slayer playlist is in the works, as stated by 343 Industries community manager John Junyszek in a tweet, but it won't be ready until after the holidays. 343 plans to include Fiesta, Tactical Slayer (SWAT), and Free-For-All playlists "by the end of the year," according to Junyszek.

At present, the player can't choose a playlist for a single game mode. Instead, they're thrown into one of the game's currently accessible modes, which include Slayer, Capture The Flag, and Oddball. That can be inconvenient if you only want to play one type of game especially if you have a challenge that requires players to accomplish it in a specific mode but the impending dedicated playlists may alleviate some of your frustrations.

The developer, 343 Industries unexpectedly released the Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta on November 15th release. The developer has already made some significant adjustments in reaction to feedback. Several players have expressed dissatisfaction with the speed with which the battle pass progresses, which the developer has attempted to address by adding additional "Play 1 Game" challenges days after launch, the amount of XP provided for the first six matches played in a day was substantially increased, and most recently, the amount of XP awarded for the first six matches played in a day was drastically increased.

Fans of Halo may look forward to more than just multiplayer improvements: The single-player campaign for Infinite will begin on December 8th. However, because co-op won't be accessible until May 2022 at the earliest, gamers will be able to complete the campaign single at first.

For more tech-related news subscribe to our Youtube Channel if you haven’t done it yet.